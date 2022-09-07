Kim Kardashian is ‘the Marilyn and the Jackie’ in new The Kardashians trailer

Kim Kardashian says she’s both Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy in new trailer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian wants us to know that she can’t be put in a box.

Though Kim may have risen to fame as a reality TV star on the hit show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she has continued to evolve her personal brand with a handful of business ventures and brand partnerships.

In a Season 2 trailer for The Kardashians, Kim is seen trying on a gown while sister Khloe Kardashian sits on a couch watching.

Luckily for fans, the Hulu cameras were there to capture the behind-the-scenes moment.

The brief clip shows Kim in minimal makeup with her black hair pulled back in braids as she is helped into the shimmering, forest green dress.

At which point Kim tells Khloe, “Honey, I’m the Marilyn and the Jackie.”

Kim Kardashian wears two iconic Marilyn Monroe dresses

At first, the historical reference to gone-too-soon starlet Marilyn Monroe and former First Lady Jackie Kennedy may seem a bit out of place.

But the comment was rather timely as the dress Kim is seen trying on was worn by Marilyn to the 1962 Golden Globes.

But that’s not the only historic dress that Kim has worn this year.

Kim wowed her fans and ruffled feathers when she wore another gown belonging to Marilyn to the 2022 Met Gala alongside then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The mother of four took to Instagram to share details of her Met Gala look, stating it was “the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy…a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.”

While viewers have already witnessed both of Kim’s Marilyn looks, it appears they can expect to see a more in-depth look into the prep that was needed to pull them off.

But based on the trailer, that’s just one of the many moments Hulu streamers can look forward to in the upcoming season.

Khloe claims she feels like ‘a fish in a fishbowl’

It’s no secret that Khloe has experienced a lot of drama in her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, basketball player Tristian Thompson.

The pair’s on-again, off-again relationship has had its fair share of public cheating scandals, perhaps most notably with Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordan Woods.

Hinting at her relationship drama, Khloe can be heard saying, “Going through what I went through was incredibly hard. I just feel like I’m a fish in a fishbowl.”

While the Good American owner’s heartbreak has been sad to witness, Season 2 will also be sharing an inside look at her journey to have a second child, which she welcomed via surrogate last month.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.