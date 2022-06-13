Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress badly damaged after Kim Kardashian wore it for 2022 Met Gala

Marilyn Monroe’s dress was severely damaged after Kim Kardashian wore it for the 2022 Met Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It is a sad day for Marilyn Monroe fans, as new photos show the damage that Marilyn’s iconic dress suffered after being removed from the archives for Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala appearance.

Kim Kardashian attended the 2022 Met Gala, where she debuted bleach blonde hair and a 16-pound weight loss.

Marilyn’s dress was custom-made for the actress, and she wore it for her infamous Happy Birthday, Mr. President serenade to rumored lover, President John F. Kennedy.

Although Kim ultimately changed into a replica dress for much of the evening, it seemed the damage was done. Fans can view the dress at Ripley’s Hollywood location.

An Instagram page dedicated to Marilyn Monroe’s fashion shared photos of the dress before and after Kim wore it, and the pictures aren’t pretty.

A pre- Met Gala photo showed Marilyn’s iconic dress in pristine condition as it rested on a mannequin. The post- Met Gala photos show the dress with ripped seams and busted-off embellishments.

The dress was missing crystals and appeared to be in general disarray.

The caption for the photos said, “The dress on display at Ripley’s Hollywood location on June 12, 2022. 🥺 Shared with me by @1morrisette . So much for keeping “the integrity of the dress and the preservation.” @ripleysbelieveitornot, was it worth it?”

Another before-and-after photo showed the dress before and after Kim wore it, and the contrast is shocking.

The caption read, “Just in case you missed it… Missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread. The dress on display at Ripley’s Hollywood location on June 12, 2022. Shared with me by @1morrisette. @ripleysbelieveitornot , Was it worth it?“

Marilyn’s dress was more than 50 years old and was in Ripley’s Believe It or Not archives before it was removed for Kim to wear.

Kim Kardashian has been a mainstay at the Met Gala since she attended as a guest of Kanye West and was pregnant with North West in 2013.

Since then, she has had some fashion moments, including last year’s head-to-toe covered blackout gown by Balenciaga. This year, Kim shocked fans and online critics when she wore a piece of history– Marilyn Monroe’s iconic JFK dress.

Kim even bleached her dark hair blonde for the occasion and was accompanied by her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim stopped on the red carpet to chat with friend Lala Anthony and discuss her 16-pound weight loss. She also shared historical information about the dress, which Marilyn wore in 1962.

Kim has kept off the weight for the past month and enjoyed her new look with various photoshoots.