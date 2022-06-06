Kim Kardashian poses in pink crop top and skintight spandex for photos taken by North West

Kim Kardashian stuns in North West photographed shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian looked like a real-life Barbie doll in a new photoshoot by daughter North West. Kim sported her new, bleach blonde hair in the pictures posted to her 316 million followers.

The themed photoshoot appeared on her social media pages; in the past, she has discussed her efforts to create an Instagram grid of entirely pink and blue.

Kim seemed to be channeling Barbie with her long blonde locks, pink background, and pink custom Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian had a pink photo shoot, and she wore one of her staples, Balenciaga, for the photos.

North appeared to have taken an aerial shot from above Kim as her mom sprawled out on the bed. In the first photo, Kim blew a kiss to the camera on an entirely pink bed. She flashed a peace sign and extended her arms above her head with shades in her other hand.

The SKIMS CEO wore a pink, zipper-down hoodie that was cropped and matched the theme. Kim’s sparkly Balenciaga mini handbag was at her side, on top of the bed.

Kim’s noticeably trim waist peaked out underneath her sweatshirt. She put her hand over her face in the next photo as if to say, “No pictures, please.”

Kim moved from the bed and against the wall for the next shot. She put on her shades as she crossed her legs and stood against a pink wall, on top of a pink carpet in her Balenciaga attire.

Kim wrote in the caption, “Pics by North.”

The comments section contained praise for North’s photography and Kim’s new look.

Kim Kardashian enjoys date night with North West

Kim has been spending a lot of time with her eldest child. She and North walked the streets of Portofino, Italy together, where paparazzi and fans went crazy for the ladies’ fits.

North, who turns 9 years old in less than two weeks, wore a black lace outfit that resembled Kim’s but was more age-appropriate.

Kim and North took time from the wedding celebrations to celebrate a girls’ night, complete with heels for both and lots of laughs. Kim shared photos of the mother-daughter duo, who appeared to be having a great time.

She wore head-to-toe Balenciaga in gray with skintight pants and a matching crop top. North rocked braids and wore jeans, a gray shirt, and black open-toed kitten heels.

Kim’s four children occasionally appear on her new reality show, The Kardashians, but the program focuses more on the business ventures of the sisters.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.