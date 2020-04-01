Kim Kardashian called out by Carole Baskin’s husband Howard over Tiger King comments, Big Cat Rescue invites KUWTK star to visit

Kim Kardashian has taken on many adversaries since soaring to fame in the wake of her sex tape and then Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK).

Kim has gotten into physical battles with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. She has also had verbal warfare with various celebrities about topics ranging from weight loss tea ads to nude selfies.

However, the wife of Kanye West has never gotten involved in a brouhaha, quite like her current one involving one of the stars of Tiger King, Howard Baskin.

Kim Kardashian vs. Tiger King star Howard Baskin

The battle between Kim and the Tiger King star began when Kardashian posted on Twitter about the show.

“Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband!”

Kim asked her Twitter followers to post their views, asking whether they thought that Carol killed her husband.

Kardashian received many responses, but she may not have anticipated the one that she received from Carole Baskin’s now-husband Howard.

In his video, Howard speculated Kim probably wouldn’t view his version of the situation.

However, the Tiger King star said that he believes that if Kardashian visited Big Cat Rescue and spent time with Carole, Kim would know the true answers to the questions raised by the Netflix documentary series.

Like others featured in Tiger King, Howard made it clear that he feels the documentary series directors weren’t clear in their plans for what they would show.

Kim Kardashian receives a Big Cat Rescue invitation in response to her Tiger King tweet

Kim and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan have traveled all over the world, with episodes showing the famous family visiting Thailand to Finland.

Once the coronavirus pandemic is over, will KUWTK travel to Big Cat Rescue? Kardashian received an invitation on Twitter from the organization, located in Tampa, Florida.

“We would love for you to visit Big Cat Rescue once Covid-19 is over to meet Carole, tour our GFAS-accredited sanctuary for big cats, and learn about how you can help end abusive cub petting!”

We would love for you to visit Big Cat Rescue once Covid-19 is over to meet Carole, tour our GFAS-accredited sanctuary for big cats, and learn about how you can help end abusive cub petting! — Big Cat Rescue (@BigCatRescue) March 24, 2020

However, Kim’s followers made it clear that they recommended she stay far, far away from the sanctuary, as well as from Carole.

“Be careful Kim she might feed you to her tigers !! She’s dangerous! A demon with a angel mask,” warned Twitter user Ruby Martinez.

Entertainment Tonight points out that Howard is not the only Tiger King star responding to the documentary with complaints about misrepresentation.

Carole has responded, as well as the owner of a South Carolina zoo, Doc Antle.

As for whether Kardashian will, at some point, accept that invitation and check out the sanctuary and Carole herself?

We’ll have to wait to see if Keeping Up with the Kardashians has a tiger (or two) in its future.