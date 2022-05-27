Kim Kardashian bumped Kendall Jenner from Vogue cover; would have murdered Kendall to get it

Kim Kardashian Vogue. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kendall Jenner may be the model of the KarJenner family, but that does not mean she deserves to be on the cover of Vogue. At least, not when Kim Kardashian wants the same cover!

The drama was featured on The Kardashians, the KarJenner’s latest reality TV show on Hulu.

The episode featured Kendall, who was excited to be appearing on the cover of American Vogue.

Kim ended up with an offer but had to replace Kendall. Kris and Kim tried to figure out whether they should tell Kendall about the news.

Kim Kardashian bumps Kendall off the cover of Vogue

Kendall Jenner was supposed to grace the cover of American Vogue, but Kim got offered the spot after Kendall. The only catch? Kim would replace her little sister as the covergirl.

The Daily Mail reported the events that transpired on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kim joked during the episode that she would have killed Kendall to get the cover of American Vogue 15 years ago.

Kris tried to figure out how to spin the news to Kendall that she had been bumped from the cover for her older sister.

And as it turned out, Kendall’s agent told her about Kim taking her spot before Kris had to do the dirty work.

The chill Jenner sister had a positive attitude about the entire thing.

Kendall shared in a confessional, “I’m happy for my sister, and she should be really happy. There’s not an upset bone in my body because it went to the right person.”

Momager Kris was also quite pleased that she did not have to tell Kendall the news and about Kendall’s accepting attitude. Kris said in her confessional, “Kendall is the best! She’s the most delicious human being in the world.”

Ultimately, Kim did the cover shoot in her signature Balenciaga with Martina Tiefenthaler.

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have appeared on Vogue covers

Don’t feel too bad for Kendall–she appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany for the December 2021 edition.

She posted photos from the shoot, which featured appearances in a white cutout shirt and eating Nobu sushi.

You can see Kim’s Vogue shoot because the cover already came out a few months ago. Kim appeared on the March 2022 cover of American Vogue. Kim also appeared on the cover of Vogue in May 2019, while Kendall graced Vogue’s April 2018 cover.

