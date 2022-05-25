Kim Kardashian gets cheeky in a pink bodysuit

Kim Kardashian gets cheeky. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian showed off her famous assets in a hot pink bodysuit.

She shared in the caption that the photoshoot was part of a Fendi and Skims collaboration. Kim wore a pink bodysuit with spaghetti straps, pink-sheer tights, and pink heels.

Kim appeared serious in one photo as she posed and looked to the side. She shared a view of her famous rear as she placed one foot on a chair and arched her back.

Kim and the rest of the KarJenner squad caused a scene in Portofino, Italy, for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker. The busy reality TV star showed that she could promote her brands even when celebrating a monumental family occasion.

Kim Kardashian goes buns out in pink bodysuit

Kim Kardashian shared new photos to promote her shapewear line SKIMS. The photo was taken before Kim’s switch to bleach blonde and showed a cheeky Kim in a thong bodysuit.

Kim posed on a minimalist wooden chair with a white background as she looked off into the distance. She wore a spaghetti strap catsuit by Skims and Fendi monogrammed tights; her pink-sheer tights matched her bodysuit.

Kim’s dark hair was slicked back in a single braid that cascaded down her back and landed strategically.

Kim wrote in the caption, “Still obsessing over the @skims @fendi collab.”

The pink photo matched Kim’s pink and blue aesthetic that she worked so hard to create on her social media.

It seemed that Kim’s promotion worked as the collaboration quickly sold out and left fans wanting more.

One fan wrote, “Then restock it,” and included an eye roll emoji. Another wrote, “We need a restock.” Yet another commenter politely requested a restock, “Can we have a round 2 please?!”

No word on if or when the collaboration will get a restock.

Kim Kardashian’s busy month

Kim Kardashian has enjoyed a few memorable moments this month. The hardworking reality TV star made her red carpet debut with beau Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington D.C.

Then, she jetted to New York City, where she appeared at the 2022 Met Gala. Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic JFK dress from her “Happy Birthday” performance to the president in the 60s. Kim also bleached her hair blonde, which made headlines.

Next, Kim surprised fans when she was one of four women to appear on the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Edition cover. The same week, Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, appeared on his final Saturday Night Live episode as a main cast member. Finally, Kim and her sisters garnered a lot of fan and paparazzi attention in Italy for Kourtney’s third wedding ceremony.

Fans can only wonder where Kim will go from here.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.