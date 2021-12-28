Kim Kardashian angers fans with her ‘privilege’ after revealing Spider-Man spoilers

Kim Kardashian shared a part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home ending starring Tom Holland. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian forgot about her millions of Instagram followers when she shared pertinent details about the new Spider-Man movie.

The SKIMS founder recently watched Spider-Man: No Way Home in her California mansion. While viewing the Marvel sequel, she posted multiple snaps from the film on her Instagram Stories page. As Monsters and Critics mentioned, Kardashian saw the movie earlier this month with her beau, Pete Davidson.

After seeing her posts, many Twitter users sounded off on Kardashian’s Instagram activity.

Kim Kardashian posted and deleted several Spider-Man spoilers via Instagram

On Monday, Dec. 27, Kardashian revealed clips from her movie night. She showed 273 million followers a piece of the ending throughout her Instagram story.

During one clip, Kardashian added a photo of Spider-Man star Tom Holland hugging actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Both Macguire and Garfield had the leading role of Spider-Man in separate films. Kardashian also posted another clip of the three actors wearing their Spider-Man costumes.

Almost instantly, fans were greatly upset by the KKW Beauty founder’s actions. Although she deleted the posts, they felt she should’ve stayed quiet and enjoyed the “privilege” of watching a feature film at home. In December 2021, the U.S. saw a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases due to the Omicron strain.

Pic credit: @goalstone22/Twitter

“I thought the SpiderMan ending would get ruined from ALOT of places on social media for me, but never in @KimKardashian‘s Insta stories,” one commenter said. “Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theatre and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe!”

Pic credit: @lauraduncan84/Twitter

“Not Kim Kardashian spoiling Spider-Man for people,” another user wrote.

Did Kim Kardashian spend Christmas with Pete Davidson?

Kardashian saw the movie in theatres before spoiling a part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home ends. Earlier this month, the budding couple went on a date to see the film in New York. Kardashian and Davidson wore comfortable attire to the outing, and the mother of four also brought along Scott Disick.

For Christmas 2021, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent the holiday with her kids and the Kardashian-Jenner family. Davidson, however, was in NYC for the weekend. Although they didn’t get to have time together, Kardashian is reportedly pleased with where their relationship is going.

“He’s so into her and is always ‘my girl’ this and ‘my girl’ that,” a source told People. “He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce [from Kanye West] — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with,” the source added. “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her, and Pete has been the best antidote.”