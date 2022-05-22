Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dragged for taking separate private jets, minutes apart, to Kourtney’s Italian wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner private jets. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PopularCelebs

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian took separate private jets from their homes in California to Italy. The sisters went to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding celebration, as the reality TV star married Travis Barker in Portofino.

A celebrity jet tracker on Twitter called Celeb Jets posted data from the KarJenner’s flights.

Some thought that the sisters and neighbors would split a jet since they were leaving from the same state, California. Those people would be surprised to learn that the sisters opted for two separate private planes for the 10-hour journey. The combined flights cost more than $70,000 in fuel and a hundred tons of carbon.

The lack of eco-friendliness caused fans to drag the sisters on Twitter. Still, others defended their choice and freedom to take separate private jets.

Kylie and Kim are sisters who live close, but they require multiple jets to go to the same destination.

The Sun reported that a celebrity tracking Twitter page shared data from the siblings’ flights.

Each sister embarked on a 10-hour flight from Van Nuys to Genova, Liguria, Italy.

Kim Kardashian's Jet Took off from Van Nuys, California, US. Going to Genova, Liguria, IT (GOA, Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport) arriving in ~10h39m. pic.twitter.com/KK8qEcKHUf May 20, 2022

First, the Twitter page alerted Kim’s departure on May 20th at 10:59 PM. Minutes later, the same account noted Kylie’s departure from the same airport with the same destination.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Van Nuys, California, US. pic.twitter.com/BVZEvvFVpi — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) May 20, 2022

As expected, roughly 10 hours later, both jets landed minutes apart.

Some fans were understandably upset and claimed the women wasted money and worse, harmed the environment. Others defended Kylie and Kim and claimed it was a special occasion and the two had large families.

Pic credit: @celebjets/Twitter

One fan tweeted, “So her & Kylie Jenner both fly to the same destination on separate jets from the same city……….So concerned about the environment!”

Pic credit: @celebjets/Twitter

A Kardashian defender wrote, “they have 28 seats between the 2 jets, just Kim’s family takes up 5, plus a nanny, her team, etc. these aren’t commercial airplanes with 100+ seats.”

Kim Kardashian's Jet Landed near Certenoli, Liguria, IT. Apx. flt. time 10 Hours : 30 Mins. pic.twitter.com/4q7fu4b11h — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) May 20, 2022

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s expensive private jets

Kylie Jenner's Jet Landed near Certenoli, Liguria, IT. Apx. flt. time 10 Hours : 10 Mins. pic.twitter.com/miqnpyEhTk — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) May 20, 2022

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are the owners of nice private jets. Kylie’s jet is registered to Rise & Shine LLC. The 2019 Bombardier has a whopping 22 seats. Kim’s jet is a 2011 Gulfstream registered to Noel Air, LLC., also with 22 seats. For those who do not know, Noel is Kim’s middle name.

The sisters used their jets to make a financially and ecologically expensive trip.

Kim’s trip from Van Nuys to Italy took 5,284 gallons (20,002 liters) of jet fuel for around $35,825. The voyage cost 56 tons of CO2 emissions.

Kylie Jenner’s Jet from Van Nuys to Italy took 5,086 gallons (19,254 liters) of jet fuel for around $34,485. Her jet caused 54 tons of CO2 emissions.

To put that in perspective, the average American emits 20 tons of CO2 emissions yearly– four times the amount of the rest of the world!

The KarJenner crew flew to Portofino, Italy, to watch Kourtney’s third wedding ceremony to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.