Kylie Jenner shows off in skintight black dress before Kourtney’s wedding

Kylie Jenner in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner did it again, as she wore another form-fitting black mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The reality TV star has posted pictures in Italy, where she plans to attend her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding ceremony to Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker.

Kylie and her sisters have been very active on social media, posting pictures in different styling and glam. Kylie opted for an updo in the latest photos, with pieces of her bangs framing her face. She pouted her famous lips as she posed for the camera.

The KarJenners have made the Italian designer a family affair, with her sister, daughter, and mother all wearing garments from the luxury brand.

Kylie Jenner rocks lacy black dress by Dolce and Gabbana

Kylie Jenner rocked a lacy black minidress to dinner in Italy. The Life of Kylie star has shared pictures with big sister Khloe, as well as solo shots in different fits.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO sported gigantic diamond earrings, which she drew attention to by placing a gloved hand behind her ear.

Her black spaghetti strap gown showed a hint of cleavage as she struck various poses. Kylie typically wears her dark tresses down, but she switched it up with an elegant updo. She stood in front of luxurious furnishings and on top of Italian marble.

The mother-of-two showed serious skin as she displayed her post-baby body.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie paid homage to the designer duds in her caption. She wrote, “dining in dolce.”

Another focal point was Kylie’s bling– her arms were dripping in massive jewels of different colors.

Kylie has had a partner-in-crime during this Portofino trip– her daughter Stormi has been with her for the festivities.

Kylie Jenner missed Kourtney’s official wedding

Kylie’s trip to Italy allowed her to watch Kourtney’s marriage to Travis Barker– something she missed before.

Kourtney and Travis got married one week ago at a courthouse in Santa Barbara. The marriage, which coincided with the lunar eclipse, was attended by Kourtney’s elderly grandmother, MJ. Not in attendance were her Kardashian Jenner sisters, and fans wondered if there was trouble in paradise.

Kylie was hundreds of miles away in Las Vegas at the Billboard Music Awards, where she supported baby daddy Travis Scott during his first televised appearance since the Astroworld disaster in November.

Fans speculated that Kourtney had the California courthouse wedding so that her elderly grandmother could attend.

Now, the whole KarJenner crew is in Portofino, Italy, where they have shared selfies, had photoshoots, and celebrated a good time before Kourtney’s third wedding ceremony. There is no telling if The Kardashians cameras will capture the moment.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.