Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘live separate lives’ after rumors that the famous pair nearly divorced

This past summer, divorce rumors were swirling about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but the couple has managed to stay together.

However, they aren’t “together” quite as much as they may have been in the past when their relationship seemed to be much stronger.

Even though they are still legally married, a source recently said both Kim and Kanye are focused on individual projects and causes.

That has them living very “separate lives,” according to the source, but still maintaining their marriage for the sake of the kids.

Kim and Kanye’s ‘separate lives’ includes Kim’s advocacy

A recent PEOPLE report provides comments from an unnamed source about the state of Kim and Kanye’s relationship. They’re married right now, but the source has said the two stars “very much live separate lives” right now.

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don’t overlap much,” the source told PEOPLE.

The source added that “Kim seems happy” and “is very focused on work and causes,” which can her refer to her business work, but also the cause of prison reform.

Over the years, Kardashian has advocated for the commutation of several inmates’ prison sentences, including Alice Marie Johnson and Chris Young.

This past week, Kim was lobbying for President Donald Trump to commute Brandon Bernard’s death sentence. He’d originally been convicted of murder in 2000 when he was a teenager. The federal government went forth with his execution this past Thursday.

Following Bernard’s execution, Kim posted her thoughts on Instagram.

“Just a quick reminder that sometimes people rehabilitate and reform their lives into being a great person when they make awful choices as children,” Kim said in part of her IG post’s caption (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform,” PEOPLE’s source mentioned regarding Kim’s advocacy.

Last month, she visited Oklahoma City to meet with Julius Jones and his legal team. Jones has been on death row for over 20 years after being convicted in 1999 for murder. However, Jones and his family continue to maintain his innocence.

“This is her passion,” PEOPLE’s source indicated, adding, “Her family is very proud of her.”

Kim K is doing ‘what’s best for the kids’

Meanwhile, Kanye West has been busy with other projects, but it’s unknown what exactly they are right now. He’s been involved in music, fashion, and other ventures over the years. Those ventures include his recent foray into a gospel form of hip-hop, his Adidas Yeezy collaboration, and his creative content company DONDA.

During the summer, he began campaigning to become president of the United States. It brought plenty of controversies, including a series of Twitter rants from the hip-hop star and entrepreneur about Kim and her family.

Among Kanye’s Twitter rants were claims that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” Kanye also indicated that he was considering divorcing Kim at that time.

Per PEOPLE’s report, sources said that Kanye’s presidential campaign arrived along with a new cycle in his bipolar disorder. Kanye’s mental health was something that Kim asked fans to have compassion towards her husband this past July.

In August, they reportedly reconciled and spent time together with their four children– sons Saint and Psalm, and daughters Chicago and North.

As of now, it appears that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still married, which may be what’s best for their children at the moment.

“She just wants to do what’s best for the kids,” the source also told PEOPLE, possibly regarding Kim’s decision to stay married at this time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.