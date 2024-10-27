Kim DePaola shares worrying update about RHONJ Season 15: ‘It’s not looking good’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey was placed on hiatus earlier this year, and fans have been anxiously awaiting word on the next chapter.

The series hit a frustrating lull with Season 14 that involved countless arguments between the ladies.

It left viewers disinterested instead of getting them excited for more episodes, and both the cast and Andy Cohen have been vocal about changes on the horizon.

Kim DePaola, who has been on the show as a friend of Teresa Giudice’s, is sharing her thoughts on the situation in a new interview with Daily Mail.

The 63-year-old claimed that producers had not contacted “one person” about returning for RHONJ Season 15.

The fashion mogul went on to say that the entire cast is “sweating it,” “upset,” and “feeling the pain” of not knowing what the future holds for them on the show.

It makes sense that we don’t know who will be back yet because Andy was vocal in previous interviews about production taking time to figure out what to do next with the show.

RHONJ Season 14 may have destroyed the show

Teresa starred alongside Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Cabral on Season 14, but it’s hard to imagine the entire cast remaining intact for Season 15.

“It’s not looking good,” Kim added about the ladies returning, indicating that some could “have regrets” about their actions on the recently wrapped season.

Cast tensions were so high that Bravo nixed the traditional reunion format and went with a watch-party-style finale featuring the two feuding sides of the cast offering commentary from different rooms.

With zero resolution, there are potential storylines for Season 15, but the show needs to take a new direction at this point.

In fact, Kim believes that Bravo will proceed with a reboot but hold on to some of the cast members for longer in case they need a “plan B.”

Kim noted that it’s been difficult in the past to “find the right people in Jersey” for the show, which could lead to more Season 14 ladies returning than planned.

Kim thinks Teresa has a good chance of returning

“If that happens, I believe Teresa will come back… We’re going to see two different things. It’s either going to be a complete reboot or you’ll see Teresa come back. I see Dolores coming back, and then we’ll see from there,” she revealed.

While Teresa has been a polarizing presence on the show for many years, there’s every reason to believe that producers would want to keep her as the main attraction.

Losing the only remaining original star would send the show down a very different path, one that viewers may not welcome.

It will be an interesting few months for everyone associated with the series because decisions are expected to be made relatively soon to have a new season on deck for 2025.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.