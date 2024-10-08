RHONJ couldn’t survive a RHONY-style reboot

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as we know it, is probably over.

Andy Cohen and various cast members have been vocal about the long-running reality series changing the cast ahead of Season 15.

For the first time since the show debuted, Teresa Giudice may be given the pink slip.

Like many of her cast members, Teresa has been toxic, a term that producers and Bravo want to distance themselves from as the show heads into its next iteration.

While shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County have featured fractured cast dynamics, they don’t come close to what happened with RHONJ Season 14.

As a result, there have even been calls for RHONJ to get a The Real Housewives of New York-style reboot.

While RHONY needed to switch things up, firing the entire cast and bringing in a new group of women has sent the ratings to worrying levels, signaling that a revamp with some original stars may have been a better idea.

If Bravo and producers decide to reboot RHONJ, the numbers would similarly falter because many fans have watched these women for years and are actually invested in their storylines.

RHONJ wasn’t as bad as expected

RHONJ Season 14 wasn’t bad. It featured plenty of drama and kept viewers debating the biggest developments all season.

The issues stem from how toxic it is. For that reason alone, producers should be looking to refresh the cast with fun and vibrant personalities instead of omitting the entirety of Season 14’s cast.

Losing Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs wouldn’t be the worst thing that could happen because it would force the rest of the ladies to work together and form actual bonds with a new crop of ladies.

Reports have surfaced that producers are on the hunt for a nontoxic new friend group. It seems the only way forward is to recruit three or four new full-time housewives.

Love or hate her, Dolores Catania will film with anyone, as evidenced by how many times she’s played Switzerland in arguments over the years.

Viewers expect stability with shows

Firing the entire RHONJ cast would alienate viewers who wouldn’t be interested in watching a brand-new group of ladies, meaning the show wouldn’t stand the test of time.

The beauty of RHONJ is that the cast is connected because they run in the same circles.

Finding a new group that is not connected to any of the current cast in some capacity would be a logistical nightmare.

The show’s biggest hurdle would be losing Teresa because the series has followed every aspect of her life since 2009.

There’s a good chance many viewers tune in for Teresa because they’ve watched her journey for so long and want to see it through to the finish line.

Contrary to popular belief, Teresa has a good relationship with NBCUniversal, or she wouldn’t be appearing on House of Villains Season 2.

All signs point to the show getting a revamp, with Teresa continuing as an original for her 15th season.

Dolores should also be around for it, but the rest of the cast is up for debate.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.