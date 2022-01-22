Khloe Kardashian visits her cosmetic dermatologist as Tristan Thompson reflects on ‘demons’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are over for the final time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are dealing with his most recent infidelity in their own ways.

True Thompson’s parents ended their romantic relationship last summer. Although Kardashian initially hoped they would get back together, his affair with Maralee Nichols split them up for good.

Several weeks ago, Thompson posted an Instagram Story that revealed he and Nichols have a son. The new baby is the Sacramento Kings player’s third child with a new woman.

Since publicly apologizing to Kardashian, Thompson gave his Instagram followers some insight into his emotional state. While she hasn’t addressed the controversy, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s face looked stoic as she left a doctor visit.

Khloe Kardashian recently had a cosmetics consult amid Tristan Thompson’s baby news

Earlier this week, Kardashian went to see celebrity dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian. On KUWTK, she and Kim Kardashian received work from the famed physician.

During the outing, photographers captured the Good American founder exiting the building with a solemn face. Kardashian wore a black turtleneck with matching leggings and a mask as she entered her vehicle. She also styled her blonde hair in a high bun and added hooped earrings.

Kardashian is reportedly in a better place despite her stoic demeanor since Thompson apologized to her via Instagram. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers alum apparently needs more time. He shared a quote about not wanting to “hide from demons” any longer on Friday.

Before he confirmed he fathered another child, Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson.

Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” he wrote. “Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were reportedly ‘trying for a second baby’ last year

Pic credit: Backgrid

As Thompson continues working on himself, Kardashian is ready to move on with her life. As Monsters & Critics shared earlier this week, the Revenge Body host is “open” to finding love again. Nonetheless, a source recently shared that Kardashian is still heartbroken by Thompson’s actions after they vowed to try again in 2020.

“It took a lot for Khloé to get back with Tristan,” the insider told People. “They had such amazing family time during the lockdown. Khloé really believed that Tristan had changed.”

“They were moving ahead with trying for a second baby,” the source added. “They were talking about moving in together permanently. Tristan even sold his LA house. Khloé thought he would finally respect their family unit. To find out that it was all a lie was shocking to her. She is still struggling with it.”

Thompson and Kardashian broke up in February 2019 after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. Last year, the mother of one confirmed said she forgave them for the scandal and wanted to expand their family.