Khloe Kardashian says Kendall Jenner is ‘not happy’ about viral cucumber cutting video

Khloe Kardashian says Kendall Jenner wasn’t thrilled about her terrible cucumber-cutting skills going viral but offered some sisterly help. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Kardashians viewers got a bit of humor a couple of weeks ago when Kendall Jenner attempted to cut a cucumber at Kris Jenner’s house. Kendall was insistent that she could prepare the cucumber herself, but the renowned momager was ready to have a chef come help her out.

The scene quickly went viral with many people making fun of the Jenner sister for not knowing how to cut a cucumber, some even saying it proved just how out of touch the family is with reality, as Kendall is so rich she doesn’t need to know how to prepare food.

Fortunately, big sister Khloe Kardashian is here to help Kendall with her cucumber-cutting skills, though not without poking fun at her little sister first.

Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at Kendall Jenner’s cucumber cutting

While on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Khloe talked about Kendall’s cucumber-cutting tragedy and revealed, “Oh, my god, she’s, like, not happy about that. … I feel so bad.”

Khloe’s down-to-earth personality had the perfect reason as to why Kendall can’t cut a cucumber to save her life.

“I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can’t cut a f*****g cucumber.’ … The world is good. Because she’s like … how can you be this f*****g perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a f*****g cucumber?” Khloe gushed about her younger sister.

Khloe added that she wasn’t sure why Kendall tried to cut the cucumber the way she did, noting, “I was just confused why it was positioned this way. We don’t know,” before adding, “But I love her. She’s so perfect.”

As is just a fact, no one can be 100% perfect. However, Khloe is more than willing to help Kendall overcome her inability to slice a gourd.

Khloe Kardashian offers to teach Kendall Jenner how to cut a cucumber

After poking fun at her little sister, Khloe offered to teach Kendall how to cut cucumbers for the future.

Khloe teased, “Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river, oh, my God. But I’m going to teach her how to cut a cucumber.”

In Kendall’s defense, she warned the cameras not to show her cutting the cucumber because she knew she wasn’t good at doing it— but she was unable to stop the filming of her tragic attempt.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.