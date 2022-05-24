Khloe Kardashian reveals which rumor about her cosmetic procedures really gets under her skin

Khloe Kardashian denies rumors that she’s had upwards of 12 face transplant surgeries. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian is widely known for several reasons: Being a Kardashian, the huge relationship drama with Tristan Thompson, and her seemingly ever-changing appearance.

It’s undeniable that Khloe looks much different today than when her family first really rose to fame about 15 years ago. In the past three years alone, Khloe has had some major transformations and is nearly unrecognizable.

Given the changes, many people believe that she has had vast amounts of cosmetic surgery resulting in a practically brand-new face. However, the reality star says this is not the case and finds the rumors laughable.

Khloe Kardashian addresses ‘face transplant’ rumors

Khloe starred on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday where she spoke about some of the rumors that the public says about her, one being a rumor that she has had upwards of 12 face transplants in her life.

She revealed, “It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’”

She said that while the rumor didn’t bother her, it did “offend” her. “I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it.” Apparently, the star’s transformation is the result of just one nose job and maybe some Botox here and there.

She joked that the face transplant “sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”

However, there is at least one thing that the public does that truly does get under the Good American founder’s skin, as much as she might try not to let it bother her.

Khloe Kardashian hates being compared to her sisters

Khloe revealed that the one thing that truly does bother her is the way that she is compared to her sisters in the public eye.

She said, “Either with … the old me versus what I look like now … or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time. It’s like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough. … Oh, my God, I hear it all the time.”

However, the loving sister is sure that she can take the onslaught of rumors regardless, even if she doesn’t “know the rhyme or reason” that she gets more criticism than her sisters.

Oh, and one last thing.

O.J. Simpson is not Khloe’s father. “Come up with a new thing. I get it.”

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.