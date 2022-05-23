Khloe Kardashian in glitter bikini flaunts ‘good waist’

Khloe Kardashian poses close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her Good Waist Cheeky and Sparkle Scoop Top as she goes glitter bikini vibes in selfies promoting her Good American brand. The reality star, 37, made headlines earlier this month for showing her 8-pack stomach in a pink sparkle bikini as she welcomed swim season, and she didn’t stop at the one-shot.

A new selfie shows The Kardashians star’s ripped body as she shows off the results of her workouts, and fans are likely stocking their carts with her merch.

Khloe Kardashian wows in sparkle bikini

The photo didn’t even show Khloe’s face. Instead, fans got a giant reminder of her recent weight loss amid her split from NBA player and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

The sister to Kim Kardashian posed indoors and backed by white leather tub chairs. Angling her booty slightly and leaning forward, the blonde stunned in a bralette-style and classic-cut bikini top in sparkly silver fabrics, pairing her ab-flashing upper with mid-rise briefs to match.

Big-time highlighting her golden tan, toned thighs, and trim waist, the mom of one, let her brand do the talking.

“SPARKLE AND SHINE — @khloekardashian in the Sparkle Scoop Top and Good Waist Cheeky in Silver/ Discover our Swim Shop,” a caption read.

Khloe then reappeared on the Good American Instagram on Sunday, where a photo showed her in the same look as she leaned back while sitting on the floor and once again drew attention to her chiseled torso. Throwing back her head, the reality favorite pressed one hand against the ground, with Good American tagging her as it wrote:

“@khloekardashian shining in Sparkle Swim 💖 The swim collection of your dreams in a super soft and luxe metallic fabrication. Available in every level of support and coverage.” Khloe has also made sure her brand gets maximum coverage as 41-year-old sister Kim models Good American for her 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim cover.

Khloe Kardashian has solid brand values

The body-positive star, whose entire line is size-inclusive, has opened up about her brand values. “It’s not about fitting into a size two and that’s what makes you beautiful. I just want people to be healthy and love who they are and be in control of your life. But that doesn’t mean you have to be a size six,” she told Elle. Good American even retails size-inclusive footwear.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.