Khloe Kardashian in bikini flaunts 8-pack stomach

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is turning heads as she flaunts her cheese grater abs in a jaw-dropping new bikini photo. The reality star, 37, was in full promo mode for her 2016-founded Good American brand this weekend, posting to Instagram with a shout-out to her swimwear range and even throwing in a little sparkle.

Khloe, who has been making weight loss headlines since splitting from baby daddy Tristan Thompson, was looking shredded, likely also making a profit as the photo converted fans into customers.

Khloe Kardashian stuns in ab-flashing bikini pic for Good American

Posing indoors and with lighting filters, The Kardashians star sizzled as she modeled a tiny, push-up, and cupped pink bikini in glitter fabrics. The mom to True Thompson put on quite the ab display as she drew attention to her gym-honed figure, also covering up a little via a pink and open shirt to match her swimwear.

Khloe posed, cocking her head and sending the camera a direct gaze, also flaunting her plump pout and chiseled jawline via a heavy face of makeup.

The sister to Kim Kardashian disabled numbers of likes to her post, writing:

“Sparkle Swim Link in bio.” She also tagged Good American, now in the news for its new Zara denim collab.

Khloe Kardashian knew body positivity was on the up

Khloe is having the last laugh as Good American rises to become an icon brand. While 41-year-old Kim arguably leads the way with 2019-launched SKIMS, little sis Khloe is catching up.

“It’s so interesting because when I was growing up heroin chic was the really cool thing,” she told Elle. “And there was Kate Moss. And she was gorgeous, but I was like, ‘I don’t identify with that body.’ I always, weirdly enough, was attracted to the Victoria’s Secret models of the world because they were more voluptuous. It wasn’t even because they were in bras and panties. It was like, ‘Okay, I finally see bodies that are a little more like mine.'”

Good American proves especially popular amid the body positivity movement, this via its promo Good Squad, which comes in all shapes and sizes.

“They’re bad a** girls who all have a lot going on in their lives. Women who are strong and so versatile. We have girls of all different colors, ethnicities, heights, sizes. They have tattoos, shaved heads – everything,” Kardashian added of the girls promoting her merch.