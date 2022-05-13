Kendall Jenner responds to The Kardashians viewer after ‘tragic’ cucumber cutting goes viral 

Kendall Jenner cucumber. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner went viral again, but not for Pepsi and insensitivity; this time, she mishandled a cucumber.

A couple of clips featuring Kendall Jenner on her new Hulu series, The Kardashians, went viral. The first was a clip where she awkwardly attempted to cut a cucumber. In another clip, she argued with Scott Disick about his not receiving an invitation to her intimate birthday party.

The amusing viral video featured Kendall and a cucumber. Fans and viewers were shocked that the model was unable to perform a simple knife skill, like cutting a vegetable.

Videos of the “incident” and comments from critics flooded social media as viewers were seemingly amused by the clip.

But apparently, Kendall has a sense of humor and can take a joke. When a commenter referred to Kendall’s lack of ability, the reality star responded, “Tragic.”

Kendall Jenner acknowledges the cucumber cutting incident on The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner’s cucumber moment made headlines as only a KarJenner could. The 818 Tequila founder may have experience cutting limes but not cucumbers.

A Twitter user posted a screenshot of Kendall on The Kardashians as she was awkwardly cutting a cucumber.

The user tweeted, “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f***ing cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed #TheKardashians.”

Surprisingly, Kendall replied to the tweet. Seemingly in agreement, Kendall offered a one-word response.

It appeared Kendall agreed with the Twitter user’s assessment– the model responded to the tweet, “Tragic.”

Kendall showed that she could be a good sport when the internet drags her.

Kendall Jenner cuts a cucumber on The Kardashians

The moment that went viral included Kendall Jenner in the kitchen with a knife as she attempted to cut a cucumber.

The scene was part of the new KarJenner reality TV show, which appears on Hulu called The Kardashians.

Kendall arrived at her mother’s house and began to prepare a snack. She holds the cucumber at one angle as her other arm extends past the cucumber at another angle.

From the looks of it, Kendall hasn’t cut many cucumbers in her life.

Her momager Kris Jenner looked on and seemed mildly concerned at Kendall’s efforts. Kris offers to have a chef assist Kendall in her cucumber cutting endeavor. Kendall says no, and in a confessional, she reveals that she isn’t skilled at chopping.

At least she can afford a chef or training in the kitchen! Fans can catch Kendall’s viral moments on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.