Kendall Jenner dares in braless white crop top

Kendall Jenner goes braless. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is the queen of braless white crop top looks. The model posted a new photo where she was clearly braless as she posed in the mirror with a white top.

She represented her tequila line, 818 tequila, in the sultry selfie taken in a bathroom.

Kendall is coming off of a Met Gala appearance, where she bleached her eyebrows and stunned in black Prada. Her phone covered her face in the no-bra selfie, so it is unclear whether the reality star got her eyebrows back. But Kendall’s eyebrows were the last thing on fans’ minds, with her body as the topic of conversation.

While her sister Kylie celebrated Mother’s Day with cheeky selfies, Kendall is hard at work promoting her brand.

Kendall Jenner promoted her 818 tequila line with a new braless selfie. Her white crop top left little to the imagination as she freed the nipple.

Kendall’s tiny waist and taut tummy were visible in the shots. Her shirt read 818 Tequila with an arrow pointing to the side. She extended one lanky arm and held her phone in the other.

Her cell phone covered her famous face, but her celebrated body was fully displayed. The selfie was taken in a bathroom, where a barefoot Kendall gazed at her reflection.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

She wore olive green short shorts, which she hiked up to her hips. Kendall also displayed her long legs in the photos.

Kendall certainly knows how to promote her brand and cause a stir– she learned from the best!

Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 Met Gala

Kendall attended the 2022 Met Gala with all of her famous sisters and her momager, Kris Jenner.

The jury was out on her sisters’ outfits– Kylie received criticism for her baseball cap and wedding gown ensemble that was a tribute to Off White designer Virgil Abloh.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian received criticism for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous John F. Kennedy birthday dress, which she got out of the archives from Ripley’s. Kourtney Kardashian departed her Italian vacation and attended her first-ever Met Gala with beau Travis Barker, but critics thought she missed the mark altogether. Khloe also made her first Met Gala appearance but was eclipsed by her sisters. Critics found Khloe’s golden sparkly outfit to be boring and uninspired.

As for Kendall, reactions to her long black Prada gown were semi-favorable, and her look was less polarizing than those of her sisters.