Khloe Kardashian likes post claiming Kris Jenner put Taylor Swift’s jet use on blast 

Khloe Kardashian liked a recent Instagram post from a popular Kardashian meme account pointing the finger at Kris Jenner for exposing Taylor Swift’s private jet usage.

The post, initially shared on TikTok, made fun of a recent study from Yard exposing celebrity private jet Co2 emissions. On Yard’s list of the top 10 celebs, Taylor was ranked number one for the top polluter.

The study claimed that since January, “Taylor’s jet has amassed a vast 22,923 minutes in the air…Her total flight emissions for the year come in at 8,293.54 tonnes.”

This means that since January, Taylor’s jet has emitted over 1,000 times more Co2 than an average person emits for an entire year.

Although Yard is the company behind the study, the TikTok video claimed that it was, in fact, Kris Jenner who was to blame for uncovering the truth about Taylor’s carbon emissions.

In the video, Kris is seen sitting down and answering a question with the response, “Kris f*****g Jenner.”

In the original interview where the clip originated, Kris answers the question, “So…Who are you?”. However, in the edited version, the question asked is, “who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”.

Swifties jump to Taylor Swift’s defense

Taylor Swift’s fans immediately came to defend her in the comment section. Since the study’s release, both swifties and reps for Taylor have disputed the accuracy of the claims.

Speaking to E!, Taylor’s spokesperson claimed, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals.”

This means that while Taylor’s jet may have been racking up Co2 emissions, Taylor wasn’t necessarily on all of those flights.

Meanwhile, critics of the Kardashians pointed out Khloe’s hypocrisy. According to the study, Kim Kardashian made the list at number 7 and Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, came in at number 10.

Travis’s name may not come as a surprise to fans.

In mid-July, Kylie shared a snap on Instagram of her and Travis wrapped in an embrace with their daughter Stormi in front of two private jets with the caption, “you wanna take mine or yours?”

Khloe Kardashian enjoys a private jet trip with daughter True

Kim and Kylie aren’t the only sisters who enjoy flying private.

Although Khloe wasn’t on the list, she recently enjoyed a flight with her daughter True. Posing for the camera, True smiled as she sat enjoying a bag of chips on a private plane.

While Khloe may have avoided being called out for her carbon emissions, recently, Kylie came under fire for a minutes-long jet ride to avoid driving 39 minutes.

However, all the sisters have been known to take private jets while traveling, whether for work or their lavish family vacations.

The Kardashians is on hiatus on Hulu.