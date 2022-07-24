Kylie Jenner called out over minutes-long jet ride, environmental impact

Kylie Jenner called out over a minutes-long jet ride, environmental impact. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire this week for her use of a private jet for journeys as short as three minutes.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is facing harsh critics for taking a 12-minute flight on her private jet named Kylie Air.

Fans were particularly upset because she only traveled 26 miles. The journey would have taken just 39 minutes by car.

To make matters worse, the 24-year-old makeup mogul reportedly drove 30 minutes in the opposite direction to her destination, to reach the Van Nuys airport. If she had opted to drive directly, she would have reached her arrival point 9 minutes after she got to the airport.

But she opted to drive 30 minutes, and take a 12-minute flight, to avoid a 39-minute car ride.

Granted, Los Angeles traffic can be horrible, but critics are being particularly hard on Kylie and are dubbing her a hypocrite.

Kylie Jenner shows off his and hers jets with Travis Scott

The internet came for Kylie Jenner after she posted a photo of her and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, in front of his and hers private jets.

In the black and white photo, the parents of two could be seen standing in front of two private jets. Kylie captioned the photo, “You wanna take mine or yours?”

The popular Twitter account@CelebJets posted Kylie’s flight journey, showing she took flights as short as three minutes long.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

Kylie Jenner slammed as tone deaf and classless for excessive use of private jet

The backlash has been particularly hard because the US is facing rising gas prices, wildfires, and unprecedented heat waves.

On Twitter user wrote: Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15-minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second-hand, compost, and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights.

Days after she came under fire for excessive use of her private jet, the beauty mogul posted a TikTok video where she was shopping at Target with her daughter and two of her nieces.

Season 2 of the Kardashians is set to premiere on Hulu on September 22.