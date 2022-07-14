Kim Kardashian shows off sensational curves in black bikini on vacation

Kim Kardashian showed her curves in a black bikini as she vacationed with her kids. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian showed off her sensational curves in a tiny black bikini, enjoying family time with her children as they splashed around in the water and made jokes.

The Kardashians star wore a black, strapless bikini top with matching black bottoms that emphasized her famous curves, especially her recent 21-pound weight loss.

Kim Kardashian showed off her curves in a black bikini while posing with her kids

Kim posted an Instagram carousel from her vacation in Turks and Caicos, featuring all four of her children with Kanye West. Kim was joined by North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and all were decked out in black swimsuits to match their mom.

Of course, every parent knows how hard it is to get children to take a good picture, but it looked as if Kim got some seriously cute posed shots and a few candids for the family photo album.

The first pictures were posed, and in later pics, her daughter North tried to give her a piggyback ride, leading to many laughs, and it looked as if she actually managed to lift her mom up.

In another photo, Kim walked with her kids towards the sunset in what looked like a happy family vacation.

Kim captioned the photos, which received over 3 million likes, “LIFE”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Skims founder even shared photos to her Instagram Stories made by a fan page that showed a similar picture from 2019 and compared it with the current pictures to show how much had changed and how much the kids had grown.

Kim is on vacation with sister Khloe, and the pair have been twinning in matching swimsuits

Kim is currently on vacation with her sister Khloe Kardashian, with the pair sharing multiple photos in which they were twinning in tiny bikinis.

A few days ago, Kim shared a picture with Khloe in which they both wore super sexy, barely-there, black string bikinis while standing in the clear blue water in Turks and Caicos.

Kim captioned the photos, “Khloé’s Bday Trip.” They received over 4 million likes, including from Bachelor Nation alums Tayshia Adams and Rachael Kirkconnell.

Kim and Khloe were also twinning several days ago in metallic swimsuits, with Khloe in a one-piece that emphasized her huge weight loss and Kim in a bikini showing off her famous curves.

Pete Davidson recently claimed it’s his dream to have a kid

In a preview for Kevin Hart’s new show Hart to Heart, which premieres July 14, Kim’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson gushed about wanting kids in the future. “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny.”

Perhaps their relationship has given him a bigger yearning for children? We may be seeing a little Kim/Pete hybrid running around sooner rather than later.

The Kardashians is on hiatus on Hulu.