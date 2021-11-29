Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are ‘scouting wedding venues’

Bachelor in Paradise couple Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are looking at wedding venues. Here’s where the Bachelor Nation stars may get married. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couple Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are taking their first steps toward planning their wedding.

Mari and Kenny got engaged this summer and are seemingly still going strong.

Kenny revealed on Instagram that he and Mari are on the search for the perfect place to hold their wedding.

He uploaded a series of pictures of him and Mari at a tropical resort, specifically La Concha Resort. In one picture, the couple poses at the bar with cocktails in hand while others show them having a blast in the pool.

Mari and Kenny both seem to like this place as they teased it could even be where they host their big day.

“Scouting wedding venues,” Kenny simply wrote in the caption.

La Concha Resort is located in Puerto Rico and the main reason they were there was to celebrate Thanksgiving with Mari’s family.

Both Mari and Kenny uploaded plenty of photos and video footage of their Thanksgiving weekend.

Despite his sarcasm, Kenny certainly seemed to enjoy spending Thanksgiving in warm, sunny weather.

In a post, he joked, “@mari_pepin dragged 😉 me out here to spend Thanksgiving w her family 🌴 It is weird being on a beach now w out @liljon.”

Mari also uploaded adorable bikini pics from their vacation.

She also shared how much it meant to her to see Kenny and her family get along and spend time together on Thanksgiving.

While they came to Puerto Rico for family, they may have found their wedding venue there as well.

What are Kenny and Mari’s future plans

Kenny and Mari seem to be ahead of their initial plan.

During an interview with Glamour, they hinted that they wouldn’t likely be thinking about wedding planning until early 2022.

“I’ll be moving to Chicago early next year. So that’s the first step—we’ll be living together,” Mari shared. “And eventually, we’ll talk some wedding plans and some kids after that.”

Additionally, Kenny took another big first step in his relationship with Mari.

He recently filmed his first-ever TikTok video with his 25-year-old fiance.

While it took some convincing, the video proved even further how adorable they are together and that their relationship is still going strong.

Kenny and Mari were one of three couples to get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise. They were joined by Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile and Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian.

Even though some couples didn’t leave Bachelor in Paradise together, they got back together afterward. These couples include Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb and Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.