Kenny Braasch makes a very hesitant TikTok debut after Mari Pepin and her followers beg him to dance

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couple Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin reportedly share a new hobby — recording TikTok videos.

Mari posted an adorable video of Kenny performing his first-ever TikTok dance.

Due to the generational gap between the couple — Kenny is 40 and Mari is 25 — Mari is an avid TikToker while Kenny barely knows what the app is.

However, Kenny agreed to make an attempt at being one of the cool kids and make a video with Mari.

The two wear matching sweatshirts as they performed a dance — or more like a singular move — to DJ Luke Nasty’s Might Be remix.

Mari was excited for the world to see her fiance’s first TikTok video. She captioned the video, “Drumroll pleaseeeee for Kenny’s Tik Tok debut!!!! 🤩 Had to start of a ab easy one for him lol.”

Watch Kenny and Mari’s adorable dance for yourself below.

Mari also uploaded an outtake video, as of course, Kenny’s first TikTok attempt couldn’t go off without a hitch.

Bachelor in Paradise fans celebrate Kenny Braasch’s TikTok debut

Bachelor in Paradise viewers helped Mari celebrate her feat of convincing Kenny to do a TikTok dance with her.

“KENNY WELCOME,” one user enthused. “thanks for gracing us with your presence.”

“Mission accomplished,” another wrote along with cry-laughing and clapping emojis.

Another felt that Mari could’ve pushed him even further, writing, “Oh come on he can do better than that…make him do the California girls one!”

Others felt for Kenny and even noticed his lack of enthusiasm in the video.

The top comment on the video read, “When your girl 25 so you gotta do tiktoks with her.”

Another user sarcastically wrote, “The enthusiasm,” along with two cry-laughing emojis.

Mari responded, “Haha we’re working on it…baby steps lol.”

Mari then found the perfect rebuttal for those implying Kenny was miserable as they filmed the dance.

She uploaded a third video with the caption: “He acts like he’s annoyed but I promise y’all he enjoys these things, here’s proof.”

How Mari convinced Kenny to do a TikTok dance with her

Mari’s pursuit to get Kenny on TikTok started the day before. They filmed a video together responding to a comment about the subject.

In the video, a fan comment read, “Hopefully one day Kenny comes around to do one of these dances with you.”

Mari used the comment to her favor and asked Kenny, “So, what do I have to do or what does TikTok have to do to get you to be in one of my TikTok videos?”

It’s unclear whether Kenny was joking or not but he responded, “I’ve never even heard of TikTok.”

To which Mari laughed at and replied, “Shut up.”

She captioned the video, “Reply to @christan2350 we’ve agreed that 5,000+ likes on this video will get the job done.”

This happened within a day, resulting in Mari and Kenny’s hilarious TikTok upload.

It seems that Kenny and Mari are still going strong as an engaged couple in the real world after dating on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.