Despite a little love triangle drama, Kenny and Mari have become a solid couple on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Only two episodes are left in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. As the season winds down, the rumor mill is buzzing with the question, are Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch still together after BIP?

There have been plenty who tried to make a love connection on the hit ABC reality TV show. However, many are leaving Bachelor in Paradise the way they came, single.

Kenny and Mari have one of the most intense connections on BIP this season. They have been put through the wringer, though. Mari questioning if she should be open to other guys led Kenny to pursue Demi Burnett and Tia Booth briefly.

In true Bachelor in Paradise fashion, Mari and Kenny had drama resulting from them not being on the same page. They finally chose each other and cemented the relationship with their first official date.

Do Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch get engaged on BIP?

Now that Kenny and Mari are on the road to leaving the ABC show as a couple, Bachelor in Paradise viewers want to know if they are still together. The Season 7 trailer features someone proposing while wearing the necklace Kenny has been sporting all season.

From the moment ABC dropped the footage, social media has been in a frenzy, claiming the network revealed Kenny got engaged. Ahead of the Season 7 finale, all signs point to Mari as the lady who has Kenny down on bended knee.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There is speculation that Mari and Kenny are one of three couples who leave BIP engaged.

Are Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch still together after Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor Nation knows full well that just because a couple gets engaged doesn’t mean they are together when the show finishes airing. Let’s be honest the rate of Bachelor in Paradise couples going the distance isn’t the greatest.

So far, Kenny and Mari haven’t been hit by the reality TV curse. According to Marie Claire, they have been spotted together since returning from Mexico.

Mari shared several behind-the-scenes photos of them having fun on Instagram following the episode featuring their first date. She probably wouldn’t have highlighted her first date with Kenny on social media if they had split.

Kenny has posted anything on his social media about the date. He did make a comment about Taco Tuesday that alluded to the BIP episode.

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will end in just a couple of weeks. All signs point to Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin not only getting engaged but still going strong today.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.