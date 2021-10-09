Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch reveal plans to live together — Here’s where they’ll live and why they just work

Bachelor in Paradise stars Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin reveal their future plans following their BIP engagement. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise stars Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch may have had some ups and downs in their relationship, but it seems the pair is now doing better than ever as an engaged couple.

Mari and Kenny both seem to be on the same page about what they want next in life and what pace they want to achieve it at.

During an interview with Glamour, Mari revealed that she and Kenny are moving in together.

“I’ll be moving to Chicago early next year. So that’s the first step—we’ll be living together,” she shared. “And eventually, we’ll talk some wedding plans and some kids after that.”

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch share why they work as a couple

Even though they have a 15-year age difference, Kenny is 40 years old while Mari is 25 years old, they both feel they don’t have to work hard at their relationship because they’re naturally a good fit.

Kenny implied that he barely notices the age difference between them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We just seem to match together very well. And I know she, for her age, carries herself very maturely and it just works. She’s not the typical 25-year-old,” he explained. “In general, it’s just really the way she carries herself for me that made me want to lock it up.”

Mari revealed that even though she and Kenny both doubted their relationship at times, she knew in her gut that they were the real deal.

“From the very beginning it was such a strong connection and such a strong feeling that I hadn’t felt so intensely, so quickly before,” she told the outlet.

It seems like Mari was onto something because she and Kenny are still going strong months after their engagement, which isn’t always the case for Bachelor Nation stores.

Mari and Kenny got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise

Mari and Kenny were one of the three couples on Bachelor in Paradise to get engaged along with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn.

Mari and Kenny were one of the first couples to form on Bachelor in Paradise.

However, Mari was scared about the intense feelings she felt about Kenny so as she claimed, she ran away from them by pushing him away and saying they should date other people.

Kenny did just that when Demi Burnett took him to the Boom Boom Room and Tia Booth took him on a date.

Mari realized Kenny was the real deal when she saw how much it hurt to see him dating other women.

She then apologized to him and they both committed to being exclusive from that point on.

However, soon after, Kenny began to have doubts about their relationship.

They received a visit from an Indigenous woman who performed a ritual for them, which strengthened their bond.

While Kenny still had moments of doubt leading up to their fantasy suite date, he did end up getting down on one knee and Mari said yes!

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.