Kendall Long cozies up with boyfriend Mitchell, thinks she’ll keep him

Kendall Long and her boyfriend are still going strong.

Kendall Long has moved on from Joe Amabile and is happy with her new boyfriend, Mitchell.

Since going public, Kendall has shared several affectionate photos with her current significant other.

Kendall’s latest post featured her and Mitchell snuggled up together as she gave an update on how she feels about her man.

Kendall Long thinks she’ll keep her boyfriend Mitchell

Kendall Long took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Mitchell in an embrace.

Kendall wore a long brown jacket in the photo while Mitchell wore a gray long sleeve and jeans.

Kendall captioned the post, ‘I think I’ll keep this one,” with a winking emoji.

Bachelor Nation fans celebrate Kendall Long finding love

Fans flocked to the comment section to gush over Kendall and Mitchell, as they feel thrilled that the Bachelor Nation blonde has found love again after her tough split from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Joe Amabile.

A fan wrote, ‘So happy for you love.”

Another commented, “You guys are a beautiful couple.”

One fan wished Kendall well and complimented Mitchell’s looks, writing, “KENDALL!! He’s cute!! I hope he treats you well.”

A commenter shared, “You guys look very cute together. I’m happy to see you happy!”

Other comments included, “Awww so cute together! Glad it all worked out,” and “All good things come to those who wait.”



Kendall Long embraced being a Bachelor in Paradise villain

Kendall Long fell for Joe Amabile on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. The two entered a relationship that continued even away from cameras.

However, Kendall and Joe hit an obstacle in their relationship when they differed on where they wanted to live. Kendall wanted to stay in Los Angeles, and Joe wanted to go back to his home city of Chicago.

The two were unable to see eye to eye and eventually broke up.

Joe returned to Bachelor in Paradise for Season 7, where he hit it off with The Bachelor Season 25 star Serena Pitt.

Joe and Serena’s relationship was primarily drama-free until Kendall showed up on the island.

Kendall seemed to have lingering feelings for Joe, although she suggested she was there to hopefully find love with someone new.

After a brief fling with The Bachelorette Season 16 star Ivan Hall, Kendall left the island single, and Joe got engaged to Serena Pitt, but not before Kendall made one last appearance to speak with Joe right before he was about to propose to Serena.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers slammed Kendall for seemingly interrupting Joe’s big moment with Serena, but Kendall embraced the villain title and has since moved on from the show’s drama with her new man.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.