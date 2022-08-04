Kendall Jenner reveals new ankle tattoo inspired by recent vacation

Kendall Jenner gives fans a peak at her newest tiny tattoo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner loves cowboys, but now she’s got the ink to prove it. With the addition of a new ankle tattoo, she has permanently declared her feelings.

Kendall first showed cowboys some love when she was seen wearing a tank top with the words “J’adore Cowboys” printed on it.

The supermodel completed the look with a denim skirt while she visited Wyoming with friends.

Kendall seemed to allude that the cowboy boot tattoo was, in fact, inspired by her recent trip to the rodeo where she and longtime friend Harry Hudson enjoyed a bottle of 818 Tequila.

The photo, which was originally posted by the tattoo artist, shows a tiny and delicate cowboy boot on Kendall’s ankle.

Kendall then shared the post on her Instagram story for 252 million followers.

Kendall Jenner shares photo of her new ankle tattoo that features a very tiny cowboy boot. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

In a series of photos, the talented artist who gave Kendall her newest tattoo shared the sketches she created before needling the artwork.

Fans have claimed the boots that inspired the artwork are a pair Kendall has owned for years and wears quite often.

Which Kardashian-Jenner sisters have tattoos?

Kendall Jenner isn’t the only family member with tattoos. In addition to Kendall, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian also have tattoos.

Kris is known to have two of her children’s names tattooed. Meanwhile, Kylie has multiple small tattoos, most notably a matching butterfly tattoo that she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian remain the only sisters who have yet to take the leap, with Kim famously stating, “You don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,” when referring to her lack of ink.

But some fans think a tattoo may eventually be in the cards for Kourtney as her husband, Travis Barker, is covered in meaningful tattoos.

At one point, Kourtney’s followers speculated that she’d taken the plunge and gotten a chest tattoo though Kim refuted the claim. Though Kim and Kourtney do not have tattoos, their current partners have plenty.

Travis Barker and Pete Davidson proclaim their love with tattoos

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, are not shy about showing their love in public. But perhaps the most shocking display of their love came when it was revealed that Travis got Kourtney’s name tattooed on his body.

Travis is not the only one unafraid of permanent declarations of love. After only months of dating, Pete Davidson has two tattoos in honor of his relationship with girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her kids.



Though neither Pete nor Kim have confirmed the speculation, it sets the bar pretty high for any of Kim’s future partners should the pair split.



Perhaps Pete and Travis will encourage Kendall’s beau Devin Booker to join the club and declare his love for Kendall with a tattoo as well. But only time will tell!

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming and Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.