Kendall Jenner shows off cowboy love in tight tank top and denim mini

Kendall Jenner proclaims her love of cowboys while hitting the rodeo with friends. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner looked fresh-faced and happy attending a rodeo recently while on vacation in Wyoming.

She wore her hair down as she posed, smiling, in front of the stadium.

Kendall sported a denim mini skirt and white tank top with the words “J’adore Cowboys” printed on it.

She attended the rodeo with her longtime companion Harry Hudson, who was pictured taking a sip of 818 Tequila straight from the bottle.

818, Kendall’s popular and award-winning tequila brand, has recently pledged to reduce its impact on the environment.

818 Tequila has partnered with s.a.c.r.e.d. to use leftover agave fibers from their production and turn them into adobe bricks for local communities in Mexico.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker rekindle romance

Kendall’s love of cowboys and her successful tequila brand isn’t the only thing making cameos on her Instagram.

A recent video posted to her Instagram Story seemed to confirm that she is, in fact, still in a relationship with beau Devin Booker.

In the video, Devin can be seen throwing an ax at a tree and nailing the target. Further confirmation that the man in the video was Devin came when he bragged about his skills on his own Instagram Story.

This comes after sources reported that Kendall and Devin called it quits after two years together. It was stated that after attending sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker, Kendall felt the relationship with Devin wasn’t going anywhere.

Although neither Kendall nor Devin confirmed the rumors, Kendall has effectively put them to rest.

More proof came when a photo surfaced of Kendall enjoying a beer in an oversized t-shirt and gingham bikini while seated on Devin’s lap. It appears to be the same bikini Kendall showed off to fans while vacationing near a lake.

The two seemed very relaxed and at ease with one another as they enjoyed their vacation.

What is the next step in Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s relationship?

Kendall has been very vocal about the fact that she is not ready to start a family. Kendall remains the only sibling who does not have a child, and it seems as though it may stay true for quite some time.

Devin’s basketball career playing for the Phoenix Suns keeps him busy and on the road. The same is valid for Kendall with her brand, her position as the Creative Director of FWRD, and her wildly successful modeling career.

However, fans will no doubt eagerly await to see what’s next for the pair!