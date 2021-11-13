Kelly Dodd blasted for ‘picking on older people’ as she looks for Tom Girardi

Kelly Dodd just keeps putting her foot in her mouth. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Kelly Dodd has really been on a roll lately, offending many that cross her path.

The latest came on Friday night when Kelly and her husband Rick Leventhal attended a swanky party where everyone was dressed to the nines.

Kelly Dodd shared a video from the party, where everyone seemed to be having a good time. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, who is known for being offensive, couldn’t help but take aim at the crowd, pointing out the abundance of rich, old men at the party.

Kelly Dodd makes fun of the old men at the party

With Rick looking a bit uncomfortable by her side, Kelly said that she felt like she was “Austin Powers” as she pointed out that “everyone looks like Erika Girardi’s husband.”

“Exhibit A,” she continued while panning the camera over to a grey-haired older gentleman who clearly didn’t realize that he was the butt of Kelly’s joke.

She continued repeating “Exhibit A” as she panned the camera across the crowd, stopping to highlight even more grey-haired men.

Screen captures from Kelly Dodd’s recent video making fun of the older men at a recent party. Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

Kelly Dodd gets blasted in the comments

It seems that even those who follow Kelly Dodd on Instagram are getting sick of her constant jabs at innocent people. While there were a few that chimed in, laughing at her old man jokes, there were way more who think Kelly has gone too far.

Kelly has since deleted the video after receiving quite a bit of backlash but we have plenty of screenshots and quotes from what went down.

Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

One commenter pointed out, “The people there look sweet and like they’re having a lot of fun.”

Another invoked karma on Kelly Dodd and yet another sarcastically wrote, “Picking on older people. Cool.”

Yet another suggested that Kelly should “go to rehab.”

Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

In another group of comments, one person wrote, “Tell me you have zero class, without telling me you have zero class. Kelly just has to open her mouth.”

Another suggested she might have had too much drink while another said that the video was “Really rude!”

Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

Kelly Dodd took aim at Heather Dubrow and her husband

Kelly Dodd’s latest video comes on the heels of her recent run-in with RHOC replacement Heather Dubrow. In that video, Kelly took aim at Heather and her husband, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, calling them “a**holes,” “losers” and “dumb and dumber” as the pair dined in the same restaurant as Kelly and Rick.

“We got dumb and dumber right there. F**kfaces,” Kelly declared as she panned her phone camera over to show Heather and Terry eating together at a table meant for six.

Heather and Kelly have a rocky past so it’s not surprising that Kelly had something to say but her recent nastiness is not going over well with Real Housewives of Orange County fans.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is set to return for Season 16 on Wednesday, December 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.