Kelly Dodd knew she would upset people with this Halloween costume but she did it anyway

Kelly Dodd knew she would upset many, but she wore the costume anyway. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Kelly Dodd has made a name for herself by shocking and offending many during her time on Real Housewives of Orange County, and now that she’s no longer on the Bravo show, it looks like she’s going even harder than ever before.

Halloween was on Sunday, and many reality stars dressed up, showing off their amazing creativity. Kelly, who was ranked as one of the most hated Housewives in the history of Bravo, also decided to dress up for the holiday, and based on quite a few comments, her costume and even that of her husband Rick Leventhal were offensive on several levels.

Kelly chose to dress up as a Native American, wearing an elaborate costume with a full headdress.

Rick, on the other hand, dressed up as a cowboy and made it clear that his costume was paying homage to Alec Baldwin, who was recently involved in the traumatic accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins while filming the western film Rust.

Kelly Dodd knew she would offend

Kelly clearly knew she would upset those who saw her costume, so she posted about that in her caption. The former RHOC star wrote, “2021 Halloween party highlights! For you haters, I embrace my Native American heritage. I think the fashion is beautiful & this was a tribute & celebration,” followed by a red heart emoji.

That didn’t stop critics from calling her out either, with some wondering why she only wore her costume on Halloween since she claimed to be Native American, citing that she should be wearing native clothing on non-holidays then, also reminding her that dressing up as a culture is not an appropriate costume.

One commenter wrote, “This isn’t gonna end well…” and they were right.

Another called Kelly Dodd out for being “So thirsty.”

Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

She was called out for cultural appropriation many times in the comments. One commenter even said, “Something is really wrong with you.”

Another called her out, writing, So talk about your heritage not mock it… seriously? A costume? You can’t argue with stupid.”

Yet another called Kelly “tone deaf” in all caps.

Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

Rick Leventhal isn’t off the hook either

While Kelly Dodd’s husband, Rick Leventhal, didn’t catch the heat she did for her culturally insensitive Native American costume, he isn’t off the hook.

Rick dressed up as a cowboy, complete with a gun. But not just any cowboy. He made jokes about his costume being Alec Baldwin after the horrific accidental shooting of Rust director Halyna Hutchins.

Rick wrote that he was dressed up as and was “celebrating the great American film actor Alec Baldwin.” Rick has been taking shots at Alec ever since the tragedy, despite the shooting death being entirely accidental.

It seems that Rick may have deleted his offensive comments because they aren’t found on Twitter or Instagram anymore. However, TMZ caught what he said about the costume after facing quite a bit of backlash.

In his own defense, Rick said, “In no way was I trying to offend anyone, except Alec Baldwin. He’s a jerk and deserves all the heat he’s getting.”

Now, it’s Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd who are getting quite a bit of heat and, clearly, all the attention that they crave.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.