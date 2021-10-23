Alec Baldwin shooting: Frantic 911 caller blames assistant director as shocking details emerge

Actor Alec Baldwin removed the photo from Instagram following the tragic shooting on the Rust movie set. Pic credit:@alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

Audio from the 911 call placed from Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie set featured a caller blaming the assistant director for the accidental shooting on Thursday.

Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun loaded with live rounds in an on-set accident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded.

As previously reported, Baldwin was not charged in the shooting after the 63-year-old actor was told the gun was safe.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Balwin said in a statement, adding:

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred, and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Following the tragic shooting, shocking details emerged that an inexperienced armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was in charge of the guns.

Furthermore, the assistant director Dave Halls yelled “cold gun!” to Baldwin.

Rust movie set 911 call released

The caller, who identified herself as the script supervisor, can be heard saying a director and camerawoman were shot but was unsure whether the gun was loaded with a real bullet.

The frantic caller then goes into an explicit rant blaming the assistant director.

“They just f**king AD yelled at me at lunch talking about revisions,” she said. “These motherf**kers … did you see him come up to my desk and yell at me? He’s supposed to check the guns. He’s responsible for what happened.”

According to IMDb, Halls is an experienced first assistant director known for his work on The Matrix Reloaded, Brawl in Cell Block 99, and the 1996 movie Fargo.

Rust armorer wasn’t sure if she was ready for the job

Before Halyna Hutchins' death, there had been THREE prior gun misfires on the same shoot. That's not an "accident". That's neglect. And the same unsafe conditions are being faced by countless crew across the country. Our industry needs immediate change. https://t.co/TfaD4NZ5w6 pic.twitter.com/RLmjx3ZqZw — Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 22, 2021

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, worked on the set Rust for the second time as a head armorer.

According to The Daily Mail, Reed said in a podcast that she wasn’t sure if she was ready for the responsibility just a month before starting the job.

“I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure if I was ready, but doing it, it went really smoothly,” she said in reference to her work in Nicolas Cage’s movie, The Old Way.

The armorer reportedly said she got assistance from her father in the same podcast due to fear of loading blanks into a gun.

Her father, Thell Reed, is an experienced stuntman.

First assistant director Dave Halls grabbed the gun from a cart, which he handed to Alec Baldwin — unaware that it was loaded with live rounds.

Halyna Hutchins, the victim of the tragic shooting, was a 42-year-old, married, and is survived by her husband and son.