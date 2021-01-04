Kelley Flanagan speaks out as her split from Peter Weber raises more questions than answers

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan is breaking her silence over her split with Peter Weber.

The news came as a huge shock to Bachelor Nation this past week as the two had just celebrated Christmas and Peter told his followers that Kelley was the best Christmas gift he could get.

Something clearly went wrong between them, but they didn’t open up about what happened.

But they were both quick to explain that the relationship was over. Peter was the first to break his silence and Kelley followed this weekend with an update.

She didn’t provide any additional information about why their relationship came to a sudden end.

Kelley Flanagan breaks her silence about her split from Peter Weber

Kelley opened up about their split on Instagram and she had an interesting take on everything. She admitted that she was late to the party in sharing the update about their relationship.

“I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing…” Kelley wrote on Instagram.

“It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately, him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently,” she explained.

It’s interesting that she said that the two were at different stages of their lives, especially since they had been together for 10 months. Plus, the two had talked about moving to New York City over the past couple of months and based on Peter’s recent Instagram, they were moving in just a few weeks.

She didn’t mention anything about their move to New York City, but she did add that she hoped she could go there soon.

“I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

She stated that she wanted the best for Peter but didn’t add much more to the conversation. Peter’s Instagram post about their split added that love is a funny thing and that he would always have a love for Kelley.

He didn’t reveal why the two decided to split, but sources are saying that he is the one that dumped her.

Kelley Flanagan didn’t really explain why they broke up

Fans were scratching their heads after learning that Kelley and Peter had broken up. It seemed like the couple had no idea that their relationship would be coming to an end.

On December 28, we reported that Peter and Kelley were excited about moving to New York City together. Shortly before this post, Peter said that Kelley was the best gift he could have received for Christmas. Just 48 hours later, Peter announced they had split up.

It’s possible more details will surface over the coming weeks or months as the breakup is still very fresh.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.