Kelley Flanagan shares scary video of Peter Weber stabbing something with a huge kitchen knife

Kelley Flanagan invited Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick to her Chicago apartment before the lockdown. The three have been spending time together in quarantine for a few weeks.

Even though Peter left her over the weekend to go work as air travel is considered an essential business, he quickly returned to her Chicago apartment when he was done.

Since then, the two have been sharing videos and pictures from their quarantine, making fans wonder about their relationship.

And while Peter has only shared some funny Tik Tok videos to copy Hannah Ann and Tyler Cameron, who also quarantined together for a few weeks, Kelley is now sharing a different side.

In a new video, Peter is stabbing something with a large kitchen knife. And he appears completely unaware that she’s filming him.

Kelley Flanagan shares a scary video of Peter Weber

Flanagan shared the video on her Instagram Stories, filming Peter in her kitchen.

“Who did you wrong,” she questions in the video with a simple caption.

It’s clearly a hilarious take on a very serious Peter, who is determined to open something with the knife. He is very focused as he continues to stab at it. It also appears to be an oversized knife for whatever it is he’s doing.

Kelley doesn’t say anything in the video, but her caption does speak volumes. What was Peter thinking about as he was stabbing whatever he was stabbing?

Fans are still wondering what is happening between Kelley and Peter. The two are quarantining with Dustin, and he has hinted that he does feel like the awkward third wheel.

Kelley was reportedly upset when eliminated from The Bachelor. While she didn’t cry, she was truly hurt because she was falling for Peter.

Kelley Flanagan could still want a relationship with Peter

After The Bachelor, Peter’s family all started to follow Kelley on Instagram. It’s uncertain when Peter and Kelley started talking and when they decided to go into quarantine together.

The two have stayed together for most of the time, except for when Peter has to work. Peter flew back to Kelley after leaving her last weekend.

At the time, it appeared that Weber was leaving Chicago for his parents’ home in Los Angeles. But that wasn’t the case. He traveled back to Chicago and continued his time with Flanagan.

Fans are hoping that there will be a relationship at the end of their quarantine together, but they could hold off out of respect for Dustin — or just remain friends.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.