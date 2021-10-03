Kelley Flanagan claims one of Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette guys slid into her DMs

Kelley Flanagan is talking about one of the guys on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/@Kelleyflanagan/Instagram

It turns out that Bachelor Nation is a very small world and Kelley Flanagan is sharing just how small after claiming that she’s been in contact with one of Michelle Young’s guys from The Bachelorette.

The new season hasn’t even started airing yet and already, we’re learning that one of Michelle’s guys is not so new to the franchise and while he hasn’t actually been featured on any of The Bachelor shows just yet, he does have a connection to Kelley Flanagan.

How is Kelley Flanagan linked to one of Michelle Young’s guys?

While speaking with Us Weekly, Kelley Flanagan revealed that she has been in contact with one of Michelle Young’s guys.

It all went down when she was trying to explain how interconnected the Bachelor Nation stars really are but this might just be one of the most obscure connections.

Kelley explained that “so many” Bachelor Nation stars messaged her after she appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor but that this guy (whom she did not name) was actually in her DMs before she got famous for her stint on reality TV.

“Honestly, I think that there should be an aftershow with a bunch of us that went on the show because the drama does not stop after the show,” Kelley explained. “The stuff that still goes on, you would be shocked. I’ll give you this — I just saw Michelle’s cast come out and one of those guys used to be in my DMs before I was even on the show.”

Kelley went on to say, “This world is too small, like, I don’t know how that happens. But when I saw that, I was like, ‘Huh, all right, that’s funny.’ … And I could assume he may have been in one of the other contestants’ DMs as well.”

It’s not clear if this guy is clout chasing or if it was pure coincidence but considering how many DMs Kelley Flanagan is sure to receive on a regular basis, it’s interesting that she remembered him.

Kelley Flanagan dishes on her DMs

Kelley spoke in-depth about Bachelor Nation and how interconnected they all are. It’s pretty clear that those who gained a bit of fame due to appearances on The Bachelor or any of its spinoffs better play it straight or others will find out.

When it comes to Kelley dropping into others’ DMs she opened up a bit about how the Bachelor Nation rumors and gossip work. She’s clearly being careful after a not-so-nice split from Peter Weber.

“It depends on how close you are with that person, but usually you hear from the grapevine if anything’s getting serious with anyone,” Kelley explained. “And you’ll be like, ‘Oh, I know that guy,’ or ‘Oh, that guy was in my DMs too.’”

She even dished on Bennett Jordan, who infamously and very publicly declared his intentions to date Kelley Flanagan, even asking Peter Weber if he minded at one point. It turns out that Kelley and Bennett were not a match though and she said that nothing ever came of it because “there wasn’t anything there.”

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.