Peter Weber hits back with ‘brutally honest’ version of Kelley Flanagan breakup, calls his Bachelor ex ‘calculated’

Peter Weber sets the record straight on his account of how his breakup with Kelley Flanagan went down Pic credit: ABC

Former The Bachelor lead Peter Weber responded to his ex Kelley Flanagan’s claims about how their relationship ended.

As far as Peter and Kelley’s breakup, there have been two sides to the story, and these two sides have been very different.

This pattern continues as Peter discussed the breakup on the Bachelor in the City podcast.

He started off by saying that he wasn’t going to hold back.

“I’m gonna be so brutally, brutally honest with you guys for however long this goes on for, and just speak from the heart,” Peter shared on the podcast.

He stated that he wasn’t pleased with Kelley’s latest rendition of their breakup.

“I thought it was very calculated,” he said of Kelley’s decision to speak so bluntly of their breakup. “I thought, after hearing how it went, that it was very trying to push for a headline. Very just calculated, very disingenuous.”

Peter continued, “That’s too bad. I didn’t necessarily expect that from Kelley—it kind of caught me off guard.”

Peter shares his reason for the breakup

One thing both Peter and Kelley could agree on is that they weren’t compatible.

Peter stated that “they were different in a lot of ways.”

Kelley had shared that they were in two different places. She implied that he was immature because of his interest in Pokemon cards, video games, and partying.

He was sure to mention Kelley’s comments about playing with Pokemon cards. He fessed up to loving the children’s card game but said that Kelley seemed to enjoy playing too.

Kelley stressed that the breakup ended horribly, but Peter seems to have a lighter and more positive take on it.

“The breakup was obviously very hard on the both of us,” he said. “I’ve been very open how—and I’m not just saying this—truly, Kelley was the best relationship that I have ever had in my life, and could not be more grateful for the 10 months we had together.”

Kelley shared a much darker version of their breakup

Just days before Peter’s interview, Kelley went on the Chicks in the Office podcast to share the truth behind their breakup.

While the two had previously spoken very generically and withheld details about their breakup, Kelley wasn’t afraid to share more this time around.

Unlike Peter, Kelley said their relationship “ended really badly.”

Previously, Kelley had said that there were “non-negotiables” that Peter wasn’t meeting which caused the end of their relationship.

Now, Kelley implied their relationship ended explosively and catastrophically.

Kelley explained their relationship ended with her going off on him and leaving him in New York to stay with a friend.

Even though he had tried to text her after she left, Kelley ended up telling him to “get the hell out of my life” and “lose my number.”

Some fans believe that Peter may have cheated on her. Regardless, according to Kelley’s account, he angered her enough to end their relationship for good.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.