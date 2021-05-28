Bennett Jordan and Kelley Flanagan dating? Bachelor Nation stars ‘in touch fairly regularly’

Bennett Jordan has not been shy in his admiration for fellow Bachelor Nation star Kelley Flanagan, saying they keep in touch regularly. Pic credit: @bennetthordan/@kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Bennett Jordan is playing coy when it comes to rumors he is regularly in touch with fellow Bachelor Nation star Kelley Flanagan.

The 36-year-old handsome reality star spoke of his affection for the 29-year-old brunette stunner in a new interview with Us Weekly.

“[Kelley and I have] been in touch; we’re in touch fairly regularly. We’ve been out once. We haven’t gone out, you know, multiple times or been out a lot,” Bennett said to the publication.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It was a great first meeting. I think she’s a smart girl. I’m open to seeing her again and would love to take her out and get to know her just a little bit better as she moves up here to New York,” he teased.

Bennett did not elaborate further on his feelings for Kelley.

However, he did tease their social media followers with his flirtatious behavior in March of this year. He revealed that he got Kelley’s ex-Peter Weber’s blessing before he got to know her better.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

What’s the status of their relationship?

Bennett did not elaborate on the status of their relationship. However, he did state that he is aware that time can change things in the blink of an eye.

“She mentioned that she was kind of, sort of seeing someone down in Florida, which I’m totally respectful of, but I think, you know, 36, almost 37 years old when you’re ‘kind of, sort of seeing someone,’ that’s exactly what that is,” Bennett said to Us Weekly.

“I’ve been in New York for a long time; I know what that means. Things can change rapidly and quickly and with all due respect, it would be a pleasure to get to know her better,” he teased.

Bennett has had his eye on Kelley for some time

In April of this year, Bennett revealed during an appearance on the podcast Almost Famous that he has been “upfront and intentional” with his interest in the former Bachelor star, who finished in fifth place during Peter Weber’s season.

“I’ve been pretty upfront and honest and intentional with my interest and it is with one lady … her name is Kelley Flanagan. Certainly quite interested in Kelley,” Bennett revealed.

“She’s a very, very smart girl. She’s well-spoken,” he added. “I think our journeys and the way it played out on the TV are quite similar. That was something that she identified with me very early on. … I don’t want to put her on blast or anything, but I think there’s a lot of good, similar overlap.”

The newest season of The Bachelorette starts Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.