Bennett Jordan says Peter Weber ‘technically gave his blessing’ for him to shoot his shot at Kelley Flanagan

Bennett Jordan says that Peter Weber technically gave his blessing for him to pursue his ex-Kelley Flanagan. Pic credit: Paula Lobo/ABC

Bennett Jordan claimed that Peter Weber “technically gave his blessing” for him to shoot his shot at Kelley Flanagan.

Bennett appeared on the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast on Tuesday, April 20, where he revealed that he wanted to date Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Kelley.

Bennett appeared on the combined Bachelorette season of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

He was so nervous in fact, that it took a couple of drinks for him to drum up the courage to ask Peter if it was okay.

Bennett and Peter did a couple of shots before he got up the courage to ask him.

“I actually met Peter and after about the second or third tequila shot, I just threw it out there and said, ‘I’d like to address the elephant in the room. Is it awkward that I have interest in flirting with your ex?'” said Jordan.

Peter’s surprising response to Jordan’s question

Peter had a surprising response regarding Jordan’s question.

“We talked about it. He said, ‘That’s not the case at all. She’s someone that I really care about and always will.’ But, I mean, he technically gave his blessing and said, ‘By all means, seems like you’re a great guy, I really appreciate you asking,'” Jordan explained.

Jordan then explained why he felt so drawn to Kelley

“She’s a very, very smart girl. She’s well-spoken. I think our journeys and the way it played out on the TV are quite similar,” he said to Ben and Ashley on the podcast.

“That was something that she identified with me very early on. I don’t want to put her on blast or anything, but I think there’s a lot of good, similar overlap and potentially some mutual interest that could be worth exploring,” he shared.

Kelley is reportedly “seeing someone” he noted, but he is hopeful that upon her move to New York City, she may be open to reciprocating his feelings.

Peter announced that he and Kelly had split on New Year’s Eve but then the pair were spotted back together in 2021. Despite meeting back up, Kelley Flanagan has made it clear that the relationship has ended.

In the Instagram post seen above, Pete spoke lovingly about Kelley.

“Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together,” he penned.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.