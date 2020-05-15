Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber get frisky in new online video

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan has finally gone public with boyfriend, Peter Weber. The two announced their relationship on social media.

For weeks, fans wondered whether they would date as they were spending time in quarantine together.

Unlike Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown, who spent a month in quarantine without dating in the end, Peter and Kelley appeared to work out their issues and put the past aside.

Now, Kelley is sharing some older videos of them in quarantine at her apartment, and in one of them, she’s getting quite frisky.

But why is she sharing it now?

Kelley Flanagan shares frisky video of her and Peter Weber

The video in question is a TikTok video of Kelly and Peter.

They are trying to do the Koala Challenge from TikTok, where she has to crawl on him, starting from the front of him and then down his back, through his legs, and then back up in front of him – without ever touching the floor.

The video is rather impressive. However, as Kelley is trying to get in front of Peter again, she grabs his privates with both her hands. Luckily for Peter, it doesn’t look too painful.

In the end, they managed to complete the Koala challenge. Since a third person is filming them, it appears that this was done when Dustin Kendrik was quarantining with them.

If they weren’t dating at the time, this would be one way of getting to know one another more intimately.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber are getting romantic in Los Angeles

This week, Peter and Kelley indirectly revealed that they had taken a non-essential trip to Los Angeles during the nationwide shutdown. While California is opening up some things, Illinois is still under a stay-at-home order.

While Peter’s work is considered essential, Kelley had no reason to go to California other than to visit his parents. They spent time outside and packed on the PDA for photographers.

Peter’s mom Barbara was very vocal about her dislike for Madison Prewett, but she says she approves of Kelley.

In fact, she has hinted that Kelley was her favorite from the beginning. Luckily for Peter, Kelley’s mother approves of Peter as well.

These two have been dating in quarantine, and while Peter is looking to move out of his parents’ house, it’s uncertain whether he’s moving to Chicago.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.