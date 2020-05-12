Kelley Flanagan reveals her mother loves Peter Weber after The Bachelor drama

Kelley Flanagan has accepted Peter Weber’s invisible rose and started a relationship with him weeks after The Bachelor wrapped up.

The two spent time in quarantine together at Kelley’s Chicago apartment as The Bachelor fans speculated about a possible romance before finally announcing that they were a couple.

While Peter’s parents have been very vocal about their love for Kelley, her parents haven’t said much about Peter in the public forum.

Of course, Flanagan’s parents were never on The Bachelor, as she never made it to the hometown dates. She was sent home the week prior, as Peter chose to keep Victoria Fuller around instead.

But now, Kelley is ready to share how her parents feel about Peter.

Kelley Flanagan says Peter Weber is mother approved

As it turns out, Kelley’s parents are not as harsh on Peter as the rest of the world. Kelley posted a photo of her mom on Instagram to honor her on Mother’s Day.

But someone really wanted to know what her mom thought of Peter after meeting him.

“I wanna know your mum’s opinion on Peter lol,” one fan wrote.

Kelley replied, “She loves him!”

Luckily, Peter has Kelley’s parents on his side. He didn’t have the best reputation while filming The Bachelor, but it sounds like the Flanagan family can look beyond that. As fans may recall, Peter and Kelley met prior to filming, as they stumbled into each other in a hotel lobby.

At the time, they claim nothing happened between them but did joke that it was destiny that they met before filming the show together.

Kelley Flanagan may have lost friends by dating Peter Weber

Even though Kelley and Peter are happy, it was a rocky road for them to get there. Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann on The Bachelor and then tried to pursue Madison Prewett after the finale ended.

And even though Peter and Kelley look really happy together, many Bachelor fans and stars have not been the most supportive of them.

Madison did an interview with former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast, Off The Vine. As it turns out, she and Kelley were actually close while filming. Madison claimed that they were best friends and she called Kelley when she got home from Australia because she was heartbroken.

She didn’t know Kelley and Peter were quarantining together until the news broke the story – on her birthday.

These days, Kelley and Peter are facing some heat after taking a non-essential trip to Los Angeles. The state of Illinois, where they have been quarantining, is currently still under stay-at-home orders.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.