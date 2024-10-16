Keith Colburn’s health scare leaves Monte navigating ‘black hole’ in desperate gamble on Deadliest Catch

On Season 20, Episode 18 of Deadliest Catch, titled Graveyard for the Lost, Captain Keith Colburn continued to deal with health concerns.

He confirmed that he is still undergoing tests following a suspected stroke.

In one of the most dramatic moments in the series, Colburn collapsed while at sea and was rushed to the nearest hospital.

He has since been stabilized and has appeared on the Discovery series from his hospital bed since the incident.

The situation has led to a tense dynamic between him and his brother Monte Colburn, who has been managing operations on the F/V Wizard in Keith’s absence.

Previously, Keith had warned his brother Monte about collaborating with Sig Hansen, advising caution. However, in the latest episode, Sig’s tip proved to be valuable, leading to a successful outcome.

Keith Colburn warns Monte about his dangerous gamble

During the episode, Monte shared his concerns with Keith, referencing a dangerous area he termed the “black hole,” an ominous part of the Bering Sea known for unpredictable currents and treacherous waves.

Keith was quick to advise Monte, stating, “It’s the last place you want to be,” cautioning him about the unpredictability of the environment.

Despite Keith’s warnings, Monte felt he had little choice but to press on and take risks, especially with the added pressure of keeping the ship running during Keith’s recovery.

Keith’s health issues have been a recurring theme this season. He experienced a severe health scare earlier in the season, which left viewers concerned about his well-being. Although Keith remains hopeful about returning to full strength, he emphasized the need for caution, advising Monte not to act out of desperation and pursue dangerous routes that could lead to further peril.

Keith’s struggle with his health, combined with the high-stakes environment of crab fishing, has underscored the ongoing challenges faced by the crew.

Monte continues to struggle without Keith on Deadliest Catch

Monte’s decision to navigate the “black hole” reflects the difficult position he finds himself in, balancing the need to catch crab and support the crew while Keith is unable to take the helm.

Fans of the show have witnessed Monte step up in previous episodes, but this situation marks one of the most challenging periods for the Colburn brothers on the F/V Wizard as they navigate both personal health crises and the inherent dangers of the sea.

Keith’s cautionary advice proved accurate when Monte lost a crab pot at sea. In a bid to recover it, Monte resorted to maneuvering a hook in circular patterns, desperately trying to latch onto the lost pod.

Season 20 has captured the intense reality of crab fishing, with several episodes highlighting not just mechanical issues and harsh weather but also the personal battles faced by the captains and their crews.

As Keith continues to focus on his recovery, the future of the Wizard remains uncertain, and fans are left hoping for a full comeback for the seasoned captain.

Deadliest Catch Season 20 finale airs on Tuesday, October 22, at 8/7c on Discovery Channel.