Captain Keith Colburn gets a frightening diagnosis on the Deadliest Catch after health scare

In a dramatic episode of Deadliest Catch, Captain Keith Colburn of the F/V Wizard faced a severe health scare that left fans deeply concerned.

In Episode 17, which aired on Tuesday, Colburn was checked out while hospitalized.

The incident occurred while the vessel navigated treacherous waters in the Bering Sea, about 60 miles from the nearest port, Saint Paul Harbor.

During a heated disagreement with his brother Monte over a costly navigational decision, Keith suddenly collapsed in the wheelhouse, displaying symptoms such as numbness and tingling in his left arm.

Monte, serving as co-captain, quickly took charge, steering the Wizard towards an airstrip to coordinate a medevac.

The remote location and harsh weather conditions made the rescue especially challenging, but Monte managed to stabilize Keith until medical help arrived​.

Keith Colburn likely suffered a stroke

This was critical, as the nearest major medical facility was hours away, and the initial symptoms suggested a transient ischemic attack (TIA). This mini-stroke temporarily disrupts blood flow to the brain​.

After being transported to Anchorage General Hospital, initial tests indicated that Keith was negative for troponin, a marker that typically signals a cardiac event.

Despite the relief this provided, doctors recommended further tests with a cardiac specialist to determine the root cause of his collapse​.

Keith himself acknowledged the severity of the situation, noting that his blood pressure was “really high” and that he would need more comprehensive testing​.

As Keith awaited further medical evaluations, he confided in Monte that he likely experienced a TIA, a warning that he should take seriously.

This diagnosis forced him to remain onshore for several days, delaying his return to the high-risk environment of crab fishing​.

Keith Colburn blasts Monte for seeking advice from Sig Hansen

Back on the Wizard, tensions flared between the brothers, as Keith criticized Monte for seeking advice from Captain Sig Hansen, a fellow Deadliest Catch captain.

Despite their differences, Sig provided Monte with valuable tips on locating crab hotspots, allowing the crew to focus on their goal of capturing 20,000 pounds of crab​.

The incident highlights the dangerous nature of life at sea, where medical emergencies are compounded by isolation and the unpredictability of the ocean. Fans of the long-running

The Discovery Channel series viewers were reminded of the perilous conditions faced by the crew, recalling past tragedies, such as the death of Captain Phil Harris following a stroke in 2010​.

As Deadliest Catch continues to air, viewers eagerly anticipate updates on Keith’s recovery and how the incident will impact the Wizard’s operations in the coming episodes.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.