Katy Perry pokes fun at Luke Bryan’s ‘Sexiest Man Live’ title on American Idol

The three judges on American Idol seem to have great chemistry, and the show allows them to uplift singers more than past judges.

However, the show also takes small breaks for little snippets of the judges giving each other a hard time.

This is mainly apparent with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

In a sneak peek clip from this Sunday’s American Idol, Katy gives Luke a hard time about the “sexiest man alive” awards.

Katy Perry teases Luke Bryan about his sex appeal on American Idol

In the clip (via PEOPLE), Katy Perry looks at PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

In that issue, Katy’s fiance Orlando Bloom is one of the men featured.

Orlando is in the All Grown Up section, where he is photographed on a motorcycle. The picture replicates a photo of him on a bicycle as a child.

“Sorry I was just enraptured by my fiancé. He’s in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive,” Katy told Luke. “Are you in that one? Are you there? Are you in that one?”

Katy was poking fun at Luke, claiming that this means her fiance is sexier than he is.

However, Luke had the last laugh.

“I think I’m in there,” Luke said. “Yes, I am in there.”

Luke Bryan is in the Men of the Year section of the PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue. He also took the time to mention how he is at least embracing the graying of his hair.

“I’m lucky to not have crazy tons of it, but I’ll just enjoy,” Luke said. “I hear that most ladies like a little salt and pepper. Nobody defined it better than Clooney. Maybe I can morph into that look.”

Katy Perry claims Luke Bryan is obsessed with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry admits that Luke Bryan and Orlando Bloom have a bromance.

Luke admits this is true and says that Katy is jealous of his relationship with Orlando.

“Even as years have gone, we just have an even more fun friendship and a great working relationship,” Luke said when it concerns working with Katy.

“And you know, she’s really a little jealous because she believes that Orlando kinda might have a little man-crush on me.”

Luke even said that Orlando showed up at one set where American Idol was taping, and he had all these outdoor activities planned for the two of them.

“Our love is strong,” Luke joked at the time.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.