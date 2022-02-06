Katie Thurston weighs in on claims The Bachelor is manipulating viewers

Katie Thurston appears to imply The Bachelor producers manipulate viewers. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston implied everything is not as it seems in the franchise.

Katie appeared to reveal how she really feels about the show in a comment on a TikTok “exposing” The Bachelor.

Katie Thurston appeared to agree The Bachelor manipulates viewers

The former Bachelorette weighed in on a TikTok accusing The Bachelor producers of manipulating the viewers.

A TikTok user posted a video analyzing the infamous final clip which seems, at first glance, to reveal the final two women on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

The fan broke down the clip to show that different moments of the season were being edited together to make viewers believe they were seeing a major spoiler.

“The Bachelor is manipulating you,” the fan said. “They’re making you think this is Shanae and Genevieve, but look, black dress, red dress,” she said as she pointed to a clip of the back of two different women.

She then went on to point out in another clip showing Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi’s faces that neither woman was wearing a dress matching the ones in the first clip.

Katie jumped in to comment “Manipulation? Noooo. This is [sparkle emoji] reality [sparkle emoji] tv.”

The former Bachelorette has had plenty of her own experiences with the show to draw from, and it appears she has some mixed feelings about the franchise.

Katie recently got real about taking antidepressants for the first time before her show aired. Rumors also swirled during her season that she had even threatened to quit the show due to how stressful the experience was.

Bachelor fans are convinced they know who Clayton Echard’s final two women are

Despite the clever trick by Bachelor producers, fans appeared to be largely on the same page about who they thought the final two women were.

“Final 2 Rachael and Gabby,” read one popular comment.

“Rachel and Gabby,” another said simply.

Contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have become fan-favorites this season, and it appears fans believe they’ve made their mark on Clayton as well.

Other popular guesses included Susie Evans.

“I think Susie is there with Rachel and gabby but they aren’t showing,” a fan wrote. “This has to be final 3 because he said intimate with at least two of you.”

As observant as Bachelor nation is, it seems producers will have to work even harder in future seasons to keep the truth from coming out.

Who do you think Clayton’s final two women really are?

