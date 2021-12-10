The Bachelor spoilers: Did the show really spoil Clayton Echard’s final 3?

The promo for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor seemingly revealed the identity of his final three, which is something Bachelor Nation has never seen before. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 may, for once, actually be the most dramatic yet as the trailer seemingly revealed the faces of Clayton Echard’s final three women.

The Bachelor usually likes to fake its viewers out during its trailers. However, in the preview shown during The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, The Bachelor lead, Clayton admits he’s in love with three women.

The clip then shows him saying he’s falling in love with two of the three finalists— a brunette and a blonde. Surprisingly, viewers got a glimpse at these women’s faces and reactions.

In another scene, Clayton confesses that he had “been intimate” with both of the two women he is speaking to — this time the same blonde as before and a different brunette.

Naturally, they didn’t take the Missouri native’s bombshell confession too well.

“I’m done,” the brunette says as she storms off the set while the blonde sobbed, “I’ve never felt anything like this before.”

ABC has yet to announce the official cast but as soon as it does, Bachelor Nation will be able to put names to the faces of the final three shown in the trailer.

Here’s the mystery Bachelor finalist number one.

Meet The Bachelor finalist number two.

And last but not least, this is The Bachelor finalist number three.

It seems that the drama from this season of The Bachelor may be so momentous that the franchise didn’t feel the need to keep the identity of Clayton’s final three a secret.

Does Clayton Echard find love?

Despite the fact that one might figure Clayton blew it by telling three women he loves them, it seems that Clayton may have walked away from the show engaged.

During an interview on Good Morning America, Clayton admitted that he got what he was looking for in the process and found love.

Based on the trailer, it definitely seems like he found plenty of love — in fact, with three women. However, with the way he discussed it in the interview, it seems he means he found the real deal.

Who is Clayton Echard?

Clayton Echard was featured on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. At first, viewers didn’t see him as a stand-out contestant. However, he proved why producers thought he was a good catch in his final episode.

During that week, Michelle Young’s students got to plan the dates and even choose which man went on one of the one-on-one dates.

Clayton made an effort to engage in the kids’ interests. He asked them to help him build a fort and then answered their adorable questions.

One of the kids said that Clayton was the best fort builder he had ever met and said his strong arms were great for carrying in the groceries.

The kids chose Clayton for the one-on-one date. During that date, he confessed how much finding love and having a family meant to him.

Even though Michelle sent him home, the kids wrote Clayton heartfelt letters. At the end of the episode, one of the children even said they hoped he’d become the next Bachelor.

Some people are thrilled with the decision while others feel Clayton didn’t deserve the coveted role over other contestants like Rodney Mathews.

Regardless, viewers will watch Clayton find love in the new year!

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, January 3 at 8/7c.