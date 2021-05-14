Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Katie Thurston teases ‘something borrowed, something blue’ post — Is she hiding an engagement secret?


katie thurston
Is Katie Thurston hiding an engagement surprise in her latest Instagram photo? Pic credit: @katiethurston/Instagram

Current The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston teased her fans in a new Instagram photo caption where she penned “something borrowed, something blue,” leading fans to believe she is hiding an engagement secret.

The image appeared to be rather ordinary.

Katie sat at a table with a beverage in front of her. She looked away from the camera. Her eyes were covered with oversized, dark-framed sunglasses.

The Bachelorette star wore a lace bralette underneath a white jacket.

She added light-colored jeans for a casual twist.

Behind the new reality star was a stunning waterfront vista. Other patrons were seated at umbrella-covered tables as they gathered together at an eatery to enjoy a meal and the gorgeous outdoor backdrop.

What did Katie mean by her caption?

Katie’s caption referred to an old bridal adage that said that a woman should wear something old, new, borrowed, and blue on her wedding day.

This caption may allude to the fact that Katie is hiding an engagement to one of the men she met during her season of The Bachelorette. Katie could also be trying to throw her followers off track.

Looking closer into her caption, it could also refer to the sunglasses she is wearing as being borrowed, as she followed up her statement with an emoji sun that donned the eyewear.

The blue could refer to her phone case or the ocean behind her.

This is what her followers think

Katie’s followers added their own remarks as to what they think the new Bachelorette star was referring to in her caption.

They were as varied and imaginative as the vivacious brunette herself, who made a splash during her entrance on The Bachelor by handing series star Matt James a vibrator upon meeting him for the first time as a way to “pass the torch” of her romantic life throughout quarantine to him.

One follower added two emoji. One featured large open eyes, the other, an engagement ring.

A second said “this caption=10/10”

katie thurston
Katie Thurston’s followers added their own remarks as to what they believed her cryptic caption meant. Pic credit: @katiethurston/Instagram

“Brunch, but make it classy,” claimed a third Instagram follower.

Another commented with a blue heart and a smiley face emoji with sunglasses.

The final remark called Katie an “effortless baddie” and added two smiley face emoji with heart eyes as punctuation.

Katie stars on the upcoming Season 17 of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.

