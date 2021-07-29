Katie Thurston shows off long legs in sassy snap & gives tongue-in-cheek advice to Bachelorette fans

Katie Thurston looked stunning in a new series of two photos where she gave some sage advice to Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston showed off her long legs and gave some tongue-in-cheek advice to Bachelor Nation in a new social media upload. The stunning brunette uploaded a slideshow of two sassy images where she looked glorious in a form-fitting gown and shared some wisdom regarding taking a leap of faith.

The current Bachelorette lead posted two snaps taken at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle, Washington. The luxury hotel features lavish accommodations and a breathtaking decorated interior which Katie used as the backdrop of her photographs.

Dressed in an olive green satin dress from the Deyonte Weather collection, Katie looked more glamourous than ever.

The front of the garment featured a deep v-asymmetrical neckline. The ruched waistline gave the dress a distinctive fashion detail before its skirt fell into a sleek bottom that featured a high slit.

The dress showed off Katie’s long, sleek legs. Sky-high red pumps covered her feet. In her hand, she held a clear glass with an adult beverage in it.

In the caption of the post, Katie shared a quote from American novelist and Nobel Prize winner Ernest Hemmingway. “Never delay kissing a pretty girl or opening a bottle of whiskey,” it read.

Katie Thurston headed to hometowns

Katie appeared to be feeling quite confident in the slideshow seen below.

The reality television star will helm the final two episodes of The Bachelorette beginning Monday, August 2.

Her journey for lasting love will continue as she decides if one of the remaining contestants Justin Glaze, Greg Grippo, or Blake Moynes, is the man for her.

Katie will meet the families of the aforementioned men during hometowns and learn even more about their backgrounds. These familiar interactions are key for contestants of The Bachelorette in helping the leads make their decisions as to whom to choose.

Hometowns will continue as they have for the prior two seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, where families come to the quarantine bubble of production rather than have production head to the homes of the remaining contestants. Both Tayshia Adams and Matt James held their hometown dates with their families at the hotels where their seasons were taped.

Katie Thurston makes a choice

Following hometowns is the final episode of the season, where Katie a decision as to which man wins her heart and her first “I love you” of the season. She reserved telling any of the men she loved them until she was certain which contestant she wanted to commit to. The remaining three contestants have revealed their true feelings to the brunette beauty.

After the one-hour finale, the series After the FInal Rose special will air. Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will speak to the eliminated men during this special and introduce Katie and her beau officially to Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.