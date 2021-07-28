The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston’s season-ender will be a ‘dramatic ride’ for Bachelor Nation

Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes, Katie Thurston, and Justin Glaze head to hometowns in the next episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston’s season-ender has Bachelorette viewers divided. The show promises a “dramatic ride,” as the last two episodes will contain more twists and turns than the entire season put together.

Although Katie has remained steady in her journey for love this season, she is clearly pushed to her limits in the next couple of weeks to the point where she threatens to leave the show.

The drama will come to a head and rock Bachelor Nation even more so than the dramatic exit of Michael Allio, who stunned viewers when he chose to leave the series to return home to his son, James. The fan-favorite, whom fans would love to see cast as the next star of The Bachelor, has reportedly not yet decided if he wants to continue in such a public venue his journey for love.

This leaves contestants Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze to quest for Katie’s heart.

However, rumor has it that yet another man will dramatically exit from the series during the next two episodes.

In a teaser trailer for the final two episodes, which will air on August 2 and 9, Katie will participate in hometowns and then end her season with a finale episode where she will reveal the man she chose. Following that, the show will air it’s After the Final Rose special.

Katie Thurston rocks Bachelor Nation

The promo showed Thurston saying, “I’m losing you,” while she talked to Blake.

Greg Grippo was seen as he stormed off, in a moment that will likely come to be as iconic to viewers as Colton’s Underwood’s fence jump during his season. It is rumored this tense exchange will come after Greg confronts Katie about ensuring that he was the one for her.

Even though she shared her feelings for him and Katie said she was “falling for him” more than once, he could not understand why she was still involved with the other men. They will exchange harsh words, and their fight will be explosive.

Justin exclaimed. “I don’t even know if I can do this.” Katie is later seen as she yelled at the camera crew, “I am done.”

She was seen as she locked herself in the bathroom and told a crew member. “I want someone to book my flight home.”

Katie Thurston ended her season of The Bachelorette early for good reason

Katie ended her season early for a good reason. She was certain of the men she picked, and others who couldn’t commit to the process eliminated themselves, leaving little time for lengthy consideration of which men would remain.

Filming for this year’s Bachelorette wrapped a week ahead of schedule, cementing speculation that Katie definitively knew the man she wanted to end up with.

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.