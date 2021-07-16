The Bachelorette spoilers: Reality Steve teases huge fight between Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo will reportedly get into a huge fight reported Reality Steve that will air during an upcoming episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Reality Steve teased a huge fight between Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo coming up that will leave Bachelor Nation in shock. The Bachelor spoiler king claimed that a huge issue between the two will lead to the blowup.

Greg and Katie have been the couple to watch throughout this season of The Bachelorette.

Fans have taken to Greg’s seemingly kind ways toward Katie and his fellow Bachelorette contestants. Katie also appeared to have found a kindred spirit in the New Jersey native and awarded him her first impression rose earlier this season.

However, Reality Steve appeared to have found a loophole in Greg’s perfect behavior.

He shared in a blog post that Greg and Katie will have a huge fight which will lead to some shocking behavior on both their parts.

Greg will reportedly leave and Katie will threaten to leave an upcoming episode.

The fight that will rock Bachelor Nation

According to Steve, during an off-day on overnight dates, Greg will head to Katie’s room to talk to her.

Their conversation reportedly centered around the fact that Greg felt he needed some sort of assurance from Katie that he was the one, or that he would be picked. Even though she shared her feelings for him and Katie said she was “falling for him” more than once, he could not understand why she was still involved with other men.

Greg is reportedly having a hard time with the process of Katie picking one man from the remaining contestants.

His emotions allegedly hit a boiling point during overnights.

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s fight will not be pretty

Steve alleged that Greg’s exit from the show will not be pretty. He called his emotional response to Greg and Katie’s conversation “a meltdown.”

Their fight reportedly goes on and on. Steve explained that Greg will talk to Katie and leave. She will talk to him, and one will storm off.

Steve claimed the two kept going back and forth at each other “for hours.”

He also said, in his opinion, it will be the worst fight ever seen on the series.

Steve said that Greg’s reaction will shock Bachelor Nation considering thus far, the show has given him what Steve called “a squeaky clean edit,”

Katie showed viewers and Greg how much she liked being around him so it is assumed that the show planned to showcase Greg in this manner to shock fans with what may be his true personality.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.