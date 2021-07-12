The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston says she’s falling for Greg Grippo

Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston have admitted they have fallen for one another on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston said she is falling for Greg Grippo in a new teaser for the ABC reality dating series.

In the new clip, Katie and Greg sat with one another during some stolen moments in the latest episode of the series.

Greg appears to be a frontrunner for Katie’s affections this season. The 28-year-old New Jersey native has touched Katie’s heart with his soft-spoken mannerisms and honesty, making him a standout among the twelve remaining contestants this season.

Greg has become a frontrunner for Katie’s heart after winning her first impression rose this season. While the first impression rose isn’t always an indicator of who wins, it does mean that Katie saw something in Greg that made him stand out from the pack on the first night of competition between the men.

Since then, Greg has made quite the impression on viewers as well, who appear to enjoy the interaction between him and Katie during their quiet moments together.

The couple truly connected after Greg landed the first one-on-one date with Katie, where they bonded over their late fathers. The outdoor afternoon led Katie to reflect on going camping with her dad and Greg recalled early mornings spent fishing with him.

Katie admits she’s falling for Greg

In a new Instagram share, Katie admitted that she was falling for Greg.

“Do you feel good about us?” Katie asked as she and Greg held hands while seated together on a sofa.

‘I don’t know, you seem hesitant or something,” she continued.

Greg replied that he was falling for her and it was scary. He also admitted that he can’t read Katie. Greg asked her how she felt about them as a couple and where they were at. She then told him she was falling for him as well before he drew her in for a passionate kiss.

“Greg wanted honesty from me,” Katie said and continued by saying that’s all she wanted as well. Katie admitted in a confessional that Greg was someone she had fallen for.

“It excites me and reassures me that this is working,” she continued.

What Katie loves about Greg

“What I loved about Greg is he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable guy,” Katie said of her initial attraction to the New Jersey native to Us Weekly.

“He didn’t try and act cool or, like, be this guy that he’s not. He was just like, ‘This is me and I’m really freaking scared.’ And I thought it was really endearing, you know? And I could tell as long as he opened up, there was something more there. And so I thought, you know, giving him the first impression rose would give him that validation of, ‘I’m into you. Let’s figure this out.'” she concluded.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.